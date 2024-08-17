Google’s Circle to Search feature coming to Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy Tab S9 FE- All details

Google announced its new AI-powered feature Circle to Search feature earlier this year with some advanced capabilities. While the feature is limited to Pixel and some of the high-end smartphones, Samsung has announced the availability of the feature to more users. Now the Circle to Search feature will be available to more Samsung device users to take advantage of hassle-free search results. Know what Samsung confirmed about the Circle to Search feature coming to more devices.

Galaxy A series smartphones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE to come with Google's Circle to Search feature

Samsung announced that it will bring Google's Circle to Search feature to Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+, to enable users across all price ranges to experience advanced mobile technology. Samsung said, “This enhancement underscores Samsung and Google's continuous dedication to providing the best of mobile technology to as many users as possible.”

Circle to Search is an AI-powered feature that enables users to quickly search for sentences, shopping items, and other things available on a page by simply drawing a circle. This action will immediately direct users to the Google search with relevant results. Earlier, this feature was only limited to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and later several Pixel smartphones were also able to experience this Google's feature. However, now Google and Samsung are expanding their users to Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ users. Therefore, affordable Samsung smartphone users can also experience these flagship features and make their Google search hassle-free.

Ever since the AI race began, Samsung has been integrating technology into several of its services and devices to make them more accessible to its consumers. With every passing launch we are experiencing new and enriched Galaxy AI features in Samsung flagship and foldables.

Samsung reported that Galaxy A55, A54, A35, and A34 users will get the Circle to Search feature by the end of this month. However, it was not revealed when the feature will be rolled out to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series users.

