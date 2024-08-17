 Google’s Circle to Search feature coming to Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy Tab S9 FE- All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google’s Circle to Search feature coming to Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy Tab S9 FE- All details

Google’s Circle to Search feature coming to Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy Tab S9 FE- All details

Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series users will get Google’s Circle to Search feature.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 17 2024, 08:00 IST
Google’s Circle to Search feature coming to Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy Tab S9 FE- All details
Google’s Circle to Search feature is rolling out for Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series users. (Google)

Google announced its new AI-powered feature Circle to Search feature earlier this year with some advanced capabilities. While the feature is limited to Pixel and some of the high-end smartphones, Samsung has announced the availability of the feature to more users. Now the Circle to Search feature will be available to more Samsung device users to take advantage of hassle-free search results. Know what Samsung confirmed about the Circle to Search feature coming to more devices. 

Also read: Samsung will pay you over Rs. 8 crore if you can breach this ‘vault' in Galaxy phones: Details here

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55 256GB
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹41,499₹48,999
Buy now
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
  • Ash Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,580₹15,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹79,999
Buy now

Galaxy A series smartphones and Galaxy Tab S9 FE to come with Google's Circle to Search feature

Samsung announced that it will bring Google's Circle to Search feature to Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and  Tab S9 FE+, to enable users across all price ranges to experience advanced mobile technology. Samsung said, “This enhancement underscores Samsung and Google's continuous dedication to providing the best of mobile technology to as many users as possible.” 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review

Circle to Search is an AI-powered feature that enables users to quickly search for sentences, shopping items, and other things available on a page by simply drawing a circle. This action will immediately direct users to the Google search with relevant results. Earlier, this feature was only limited to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and later several Pixel smartphones were also able to experience this Google's feature. However, now Google and Samsung are expanding their users to Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and  Tab S9 FE+ users. Therefore, affordable Samsung smartphone users can also experience these flagship features and make their Google search hassle-free. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE key specs leaked ahead of rumoured launch: Here's everything you need to know

Ever since the AI race began, Samsung has been integrating technology into several of its services and devices to make them more accessible to its consumers. With every passing launch we are experiencing new and enriched Galaxy AI features in Samsung flagship and foldables. 

Samsung reported that Galaxy A55, A54, A35, and A34 users will get the Circle to Search feature by the end of this month. However, it was not revealed when the feature will be rolled out to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE  series users. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 08:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google gemini live demo failed twice during the pixel 9 event—reminding us why you can’t always trust ai boat, noise, fire-boltt and other smartwatches with best features under rs. 2000 on amazon 10 best smartwatch under 5000 in india: feature-packed models from noise, samsung, fire-boltt and more best laptop brands: top 10 laptop models from apple, dell, hp and more windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them 10 best ac brands in india: top air conditioners from lloyd, daikin, lg and more that you can buy big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window indigo is giving free apple ipad to these pilots to reduce weight of paper in-flight
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details
iPhone game boy emulator

iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets