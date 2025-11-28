Google's Circle to Search gets AI Mode upgrade for smarter search

Google has rolled out a new AI-powered upgrade for Circle to Search, allowing users to ask follow-up questions and get smarter responses. Now, the responses will be backed by AI Mode, allowing users to have more meaningful conversations with AI-backed responses. Earlier, the AI Mode shortcut was only available to the Google app, but now it has also been made available to Android users. The AI Mode upgrade for Circle to Search is rolling out to Android smartphone users, supporting the features.

Google Circle to Search with AI Mode

Google's Circle to Search feature is now integrated with AI Mode for smarter and deeper conversations. Now users can seamlessly ask about an image or text present on their screen, and have follow-up queries backed with AI-powered responses.

Earlier, Circle to Search opened a regular Google Search bar, where users could list their queries based on what's available on their screen. However, the search bar has now been replaced with the “Ask Anything” bar, and your questions will be answered by Google's AI Mode. This will give a direct, more detailed, AI-generated answer. The Circle to Search with AI Mode is rolled out in the Google app version 16.47.49. The feature was first teased in July, and now it has started to roll out.

With AI Mode integration, it reduces the hassle of switching between apps to gain more information about users' search queries. For instance, users can simply circle a math problem and ask for a step-by-step explanation, and then follow up with other related queries within the same interface. Therefore, the Circle to Search feature now aims to become a powerful everyday tool to cater user' needs at their fingertips.