Google's latest and most powerful generative AI imaging model—Imagen 3—is now available for everyone. Yes, even if you are not subscribed to a paid Gemini tier. Google claims that Imagen 3 is its “highest quality” image generation model yet, and that it allows for an even higher degree of photorealism, better instruction following, and more. Here's all you need to know.

Imagen 3 model For everyone via Google Gemini: Here's How You Can Access It

Simply put, all you need to do to access Imagen 3 is visit the Gemini website, or open the Gemini app on a compatible device, and then type in a detailed prompt describing what you want from the images. An example of a prompt could be: “A mysterious, futuristic alien standing in a glowing, bioluminescent forest under a sky filled with swirling galaxies and distant stars. The alien has sleek, metallic skin with iridescent patterns that shift colours as it moves. Its large, reflective eyes glimmer with intelligence, and intricate tattoos glow softly on its body.”

Once you submit the prompt, Google's Imagen 3 model kicks in and generates an image in a few seconds. Now, you can simply download the image, or if you don't like something about it, ask Gemini to make variations with new details.

Google Says Its AI Now Understands Prompts Better

Let's be real: not everyone will submit ideal prompts, full of details, and this is why Google has worked towards its AI understanding prompts better. “We've significantly improved Imagen 3's ability to understand prompts, which helps the models generate a wide range of visual styles and capture small details from longer prompts,” Google claims.

What is even more interesting is that this model understands subtle nuances like camera angles and composition, so you can give it instructions to render an image from a specific angle, or lens. Plus, Google says that it renders text better as well, so you can quickly create images with text easily and accurately.

