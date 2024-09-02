GoPro Hero and Hero 13 Black launch date confirmed: Check expected specs, feature and more
GoPro has announced that it will reveal its latest Hero cameras on September 4. The upcoming models include the Hero 13 Black and a smaller variant. Here’s what to expect from these new upcoming camera models.
GoPro has officially announced the release date for its next action camera models. The company has confirmed that it will unveil two new Hero cameras on September 4 at 6 AM PT (6:30 pm IST), as revealed in a teaser video posted on its X account.
Recent leaks have provided detailed glimpses of the upcoming GoPro Hero 13 Black, which is expected to retain the 27 MP sensor from its predecessor. The new model will likely feature an enhanced battery and additional lens attachments. Another smaller GoPro model, presumably replacing the Hero 11 Mini, is also anticipated.
GoPro's announcement comes after several leaks about the new cameras' specifications and images. A hands-on video of the Hero 13 Black wasshared on X by Igor Bogdanov, giving viewers a closer look at its features and appearance. The video highlights a front display marked with ‘13 BLACK,' the camera sensor, and the heatsink. The Power/Mode button remains in its usual location on the camera's edge.
👉Live video from the GoPro Hero13.#gopro #GoProHero13 pic.twitter.com/2LPyur7YBW— Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 1, 2024
GoPro Hero and GoPro Hero 13 Black: Expected Features and Upgrades
While earlier leaks suggested a release date of September 16, GoPro's recent update points to September 4 as the official reveal date. The actual release might still occur on September 16.
The Hero 13 Black is expected to maintain its predecessor's 27 MP sensor with video recording capabilities of 5.3K at 60 FPS and 4K at 120 FPS. It will include HyperSmooth 6.0 and HDR features and is likely to have an upgraded 1,900 mAh battery, compared to the 1,720 mAh battery of the Hero 12 Black.
Additional updates for the Hero 13 Black include new accessories such as a Macro lens, Ultra Wide lens attachment, Floaty accessory, and a protective sleeve. Other leaked attachments include a microphone and a Magnetic Latch Ball Joint mount.
GoPro Smaller Model Speculation
The smaller GoPro Hero model, expected to replace the Hero 11 Mini, may also feature HyperSmooth stabilisation and slow-motion recording. Previous leaks suggest it might include a large heat sink instead of a front display. The official confirmation of these features is imminent.
