GoPro Hero13 Black and Hero cameras launched in India with new features and accessories: Check price, specs and more

GoPro has introduced two new cameras: the Hero13 Black and the Hero, on Wednesday. These models feature a range of innovations designed for adventure enthusiasts. The Hero13 Black is available for Rs. 44,900 and includes HB-Series Lenses. The Hero, the company's smallest and most compact camera, is priced at Rs. 23,990. Both models integrate GoPro's patented technologies with unique features.

GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman highlighted that these devices cater to the GoPro community. "The HERO13 Black includes four new interchangeable lens mods that it automatically detects and adjusts settings for, magnetic latch mounting, GPS, and a more powerful battery for extended use and improved thermal performance. The HERO is the smallest 4K GoPro, featuring a screen suited for both new and experienced users, with its lightweight design and 4K image quality," Woodman said.

Also read: YouTube's new feature allows parents to manage their child's activities- All details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

GoPro Hero13 Black: Specifications and Features

The GoPro Hero13 Black is available as a single camera for Rs. 44,990. You can also get it as part of the Hero13 Black Creator Edition for Rs. 64,990, which includes the Volta Power Grip, Media Mod, and Light Mod. There is also an accessory bundle for the Hero13 Black, priced at Rs. 49,990. This bundle includes the camera, a floating hand grip, an additional Enduro battery, a Curved Adhesive Mount, a 64GB SD card, and a case.

The Hero13 Black captures high-speed video with 13X Burst Slo-Mo, recording up to 400 frames per second at 720p, 120fps at 5.3K, and 360fps at 900p. Its Enduro battery has a 10 percent higher capacity and performs better in various weather conditions. The Snap and Go Magnetic Latch provides three mounting options, and WiFi 6 ensures 40 percent faster content transfers.

Also read: OnePlus Open 2 is expected to come with a record-breaking thickness leaving Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Honor Magic V3 behind.

The camera can record Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR video and has custom audio tuning, GPS, and performance tracking. Users can further enhance their photography with the Hero Black (HB)-Series lenses. The Ultra Wide Lens Mod costs Rs. 9,990, the Macro Lens Mod is ₹12,990, and the ND Filter 4-Pack is Rs. 6,990. Prices for the Anamorphic Lens Mod will be announced later. These lenses are waterproof, scratch-resistant, and work with GoPro's HyperSmooth stabilisation.

GoPro Hero Camera: Features

The Hero is GoPro's smallest and most affordable 4K camera, weighing only 86g. It features built-in mounting fingers and is 35 percent smaller and 46 percent lighter than the Hero13 Black. Waterproof up to 16 feet (5 metres), it is designed for diverse environments such as snow, water, or mud. The Hero includes an intuitive touchscreen and single-button control, recording in 4K Ultra HD, 1080p, and 12MP photos, with 2x slo-mo capabilities. Its Enduro battery supports up to 100 minutes of continuous recording per charge.

Also read: Noise Buds N1 Pro review: Long lasting battery and deep bass on a budget

GoPro Hero13 Black, GoPro Hero13 Black Creator Edition, and GoPro Hero13: Price and Availability

The GoPro Hero13 Black, GoPro Hero13 Black Creator Edition, and GoPro Hero13 Accessory Bundle are available for pre-order starting today through Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital. Pre-order shipping and in-store availability will begin at 6:30 PM on September 10. Pre-orders for the Hero will start on September 16. The Ultra Wide Lens Mod, Macro Lens Mod, and ND Filter 4-Pack will be available for purchase on September 10, with the Anamorphic Lens Mod arriving in 2025.