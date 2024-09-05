 GoPro Hero13 Black and Hero cameras launched in India with new features and accessories: Check price, specs and more | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News GoPro Hero13 Black and Hero cameras launched in India with new features and accessories: Check price, specs and more

GoPro Hero13 Black and Hero cameras launched in India with new features and accessories: Check price, specs and more

GoPro has launched the Hero13 Black and the compact Hero cameras. Both models offer new features and improvements for adventure photography enthusiasts. Here’s what you should know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 12:55 IST
GoPro Hero13 Black and Hero cameras
GoPro introduces the Hero13 Black and Hero cameras, packed with new features and upgrades. (GoPro)

GoPro has introduced two new cameras: the Hero13 Black and the Hero, on Wednesday. These models feature a range of innovations designed for adventure enthusiasts. The Hero13 Black is available for Rs. 44,900 and includes HB-Series Lenses. The Hero, the company's smallest and most compact camera, is priced at Rs. 23,990. Both models integrate GoPro's patented technologies with unique features.

GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman highlighted that these devices cater to the GoPro community. "The HERO13 Black includes four new interchangeable lens mods that it automatically detects and adjusts settings for, magnetic latch mounting, GPS, and a more powerful battery for extended use and improved thermal performance. The HERO is the smallest 4K GoPro, featuring a screen suited for both new and experienced users, with its lightweight design and 4K image quality," Woodman said.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: YouTube's new feature allows parents to manage their child's activities- All details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

GoPro Hero13 Black: Specifications and Features

The GoPro Hero13 Black is available as a single camera for Rs. 44,990. You can also get it as part of the Hero13 Black Creator Edition for Rs. 64,990, which includes the Volta Power Grip, Media Mod, and Light Mod. There is also an accessory bundle for the Hero13 Black, priced at Rs. 49,990. This bundle includes the camera, a floating hand grip, an additional Enduro battery, a Curved Adhesive Mount, a 64GB SD card, and a case.

The Hero13 Black captures high-speed video with 13X Burst Slo-Mo, recording up to 400 frames per second at 720p, 120fps at 5.3K, and 360fps at 900p. Its Enduro battery has a 10 percent higher capacity and performs better in various weather conditions. The Snap and Go Magnetic Latch provides three mounting options, and WiFi 6 ensures 40 percent faster content transfers.

Also read: OnePlus Open 2 is expected to come with a record-breaking thickness leaving Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Honor Magic V3 behind.

The camera can record Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR video and has custom audio tuning, GPS, and performance tracking. Users can further enhance their photography with the Hero Black (HB)-Series lenses. The Ultra Wide Lens Mod costs Rs. 9,990, the Macro Lens Mod is 12,990, and the ND Filter 4-Pack is Rs. 6,990. Prices for the Anamorphic Lens Mod will be announced later. These lenses are waterproof, scratch-resistant, and work with GoPro's HyperSmooth stabilisation.

GoPro Hero Camera: Features

The Hero is GoPro's smallest and most affordable 4K camera, weighing only 86g. It features built-in mounting fingers and is 35 percent smaller and 46 percent  lighter than the Hero13 Black. Waterproof up to 16 feet (5 metres), it is designed for diverse environments such as snow, water, or mud. The Hero includes an intuitive touchscreen and single-button control, recording in 4K Ultra HD, 1080p, and 12MP photos, with 2x slo-mo capabilities. Its Enduro battery supports up to 100 minutes of continuous recording per charge.

Also read: Noise Buds N1 Pro review: Long lasting battery and deep bass on a budget

GoPro Hero13 Black, GoPro Hero13 Black Creator Edition, and GoPro Hero13: Price and Availability

The GoPro Hero13 Black, GoPro Hero13 Black Creator Edition, and GoPro Hero13 Accessory Bundle are available for pre-order starting today through Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital. Pre-order shipping and in-store availability will begin at 6:30 PM on September 10. Pre-orders for the Hero will start on September 16. The Ultra Wide Lens Mod, Macro Lens Mod, and ND Filter 4-Pack will be available for purchase on September 10, with the Anamorphic Lens Mod arriving in 2025.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 12:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update whatsapp group turned into 6200 crore indian firm, now struggling to pay salaries bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple to introduce 6 new ai features with iphone 16 and iphone 16 pro models at it's glowtime event google pay upi circle feature rolling out: know how to setup and make payments intel lunar lake core ultra 200v series laptop chips are here to make qualcomm and amd sweat in the ai pc race windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them how to hide your instagram online status from others google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features
Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission

Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans demand more single player content; Criticises GTA Online’s influence on Rockstar Games
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 and grab amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in India

Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under 2000 in India
OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details

OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Best camera phones under 20000: Check Samsung Galaxy A23, Lava Agni 2, iQOO Z7s, more
smart watches

9 Trendiest smart watches for boys under Rs. 1000
Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets