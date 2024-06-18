Government warns of ‘dangerous’ India Post SMS: Tips to avoid this new courier scam

A message claiming to be from India Post is circulating via SMS, asking users to update their address details. PIB Fact Check has verified that these messages are fake and warns users to stay vigilant.

PIB Fact Check posted on X confirming the message's falsity and advising caution. The post states: "Have you received an SMS from @IndiaPostOffice saying your package has arrived at the warehouse and asking you to update your address within 48 hours to avoid return? #PIBFactCheck This message is #fake."

PIB Fact Check clarifies that India Post does not send messages requesting address updates for package delivery. Users are advised not to click on fraudulent links.

The fraudulent message reads:

"Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable to due to incomplete address information. Please update your address within 48 hours, otherwise the package will be returned. Click on the link indisposegvs.top/IN to update your address. After the update, the package will be redelivered within 24 hours."

To protect yourself from SMS fraud, consider these tips:

Do not trust messages from unknown numbers, especially those that create a sense of urgency.

If a message claims to be from a legitimate company, contact the company directly through verified phone numbers or websites, not the ones provided in the message.

Avoid clicking on links in suspicious texts. Instead, manually type the website address if needed.

Do not share personal or financial information via text message.

Report any suspicious texts immediately.

Additionally, follow these steps to protect yourself from online scams:

1. Use trusted apps like "Fraud Alert" by CERTIn, "mSafe" by NCSAP, and Google's "AntiPhishing App" for real time alerts and security advice.

2. Be cautious when sharing personal details online. Avoid giving sensitive information to unfamiliar sources.

3. Be sceptical of unsolicited requests for personal data.

4. Download apps only from official app stores.

5. Regularly update your software to benefit from security patches.

6. Disregard offers of free gifts from unknown individuals and verify the source before making online payments.

Stay aware and take these precautions to protect yourself from scams.