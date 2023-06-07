Grab a high-salary job by upskilling! Google launches FREE 'Generative AI' courses

With the public release of Google Bard and announcing its AI-powered search experience, Google has taken a significant step in catching up with rivals Microsoft and OpenAI in the AI landscape. Now, recognising the need for upskilling the average individual for future job requirements, Google has officially launched a new generative AI learning path. The program offers ten diverse courses aimed at providing a comprehensive understanding of AI and machine learning, particularly in a world where AI automation is predicted to replace many jobs. In such a work environment, these courses can offer the right skills to an individual to get a high-salary job in the AI field.

Reports suggest that this strategic move has been well received by investors, as it demonstrates Google's long-term commitment to AI, and can propel its stock prices upward.

Google launches free AI courses

Google's new generative AI learning course consists of seven free courses initially announced in a blog post, supplemented by three additional courses recently added to the platform. These courses cover topics such as the distinctions between AI and machine learning, an introduction to Google's machine learning training platform Vertex AI, and the ethical considerations surrounding responsible AI development.

The courses serve as a starting point for users to grasp the fundamentals of generative AI, its role within the broader AI ecosystem, and the availability of further learning materials for retraining in AI-focused careers. Critics may argue that this initiative aims to attract aspiring AI enthusiasts to Google's training system and encourage them to utilise Google software to develop their own AI and machine learning models, thereby solidifying Google's position in the ongoing AI competition.

However, building AI models requires specific skills. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected a 36% growth rate for data scientist roles over the next decade, making these new courses highly practical for companies like Google, which will demand a significant number of AI-focused data scientists in the future.

In short, AI can be a puzzle for the general public, and Google aims to bridge this knowledge gap through its new courses and tools. This initiative will not only assist the company in discovering skilled engineers and scientists for future AI endeavours but also contribute to empowering individuals with the necessary expertise to thrive in an AI-driven world.