Grammarly for speech? Just check out Poised, an awesome AI-powered communication coach

Is there anything that AI cannot do? Seems like it can do everything! We have seen AI that can help you in editing text, compose emails, write love letters, even learn a new language. And if that is not enough, here is an AI tool that can improve your public speaking skills. Poised is an AI-powered communication coach that helps you improve your clarity and speak with confidence so that whenever you open your mouth, you can command the attention of the room. So, how exactly does this platform work and what are its features? Let us take a look.

Poised: An AI platform that helps you speak better

To use Poised, you have to download and install the program. It runs in parallel whenever you are in a video conference and observes both your body language, the words you say and your tone of voice to rate your speaking skills.

It uses machine learning to understand users' performance along critical dimensions for effective spoken communication, such as clarity, confidence, and engagement. The platform also analyzes performance across different types of meetings and presentations to diagnose issues and recommend specific improvements.

It highlights the issues and suggests improvements in real-time, allowing the user to make corrections right away and speak better. In addition to providing feedback, Poised also offers personalized lessons from a huge content library created by the world's top speech coaches. These lessons cover a wide range of topics, including public speaking, presentation skills, and interview techniques. You can track your progress, analyze speech trends over time, and improve your speaking for your most important meetings.

Poised works with 800+ communication tools including Zoom, Google Meet, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.

Poised pricing

Poised comes at $13 per month for an individual. For organizations and teams, custom pricing is available. Once you pay for the subscription, you can access all the features and there are no other add-ons user has to pay for.