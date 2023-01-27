    Trending News

    Home Tech News Green comet to appear in India! Know when, where and how to watch

    Green comet to appear in India! Know when, where and how to watch

    The rare Green Comet will be at its closest point to Earth soon. Check when and how to watch it.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 16:01 IST
    Where do comets come from?
    Comet
    1/6 Most comets come from the Kuiper belt, a region beyond the orbit of Neptune comets from this neighborhood usually take 200 years or less to make one orbit around the sun. These are called short-period comets. (NASA)
    Comet
    2/6 Comets also come from their other hangout Oort cloud, a far-far-distant cloud, sending some flying into the inner solar system. (Pixabay)
    Comets
    3/6 When they are at home in the Oort cloud or Kuiper belt comets are just dull, dark chunks of ice, dust, and rock. In this state, they may not be much different from asteroids. (NASA/MSFC/Aaron Kingery)
    image caption
    4/6 Sometimes the gravitational pull of a planet can disturb comets in the Kuiper Belt and fly one headlong toward the sun. Notably, Jupiter's strong gravity can turn a long-period comet into a short-period one. (NASA)
    Comet
    5/6 The Sun's gravitational pull takes over, shaping the comet's path into an elliptical orbit. The comet travels faster and faster as it nears the sun swings and goes around close to the backside, then heads back to more or less where it came from. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    6/6 What makes comets look fuzzy and have tails? As comets get closer to the sun and begin to warm up, some of their materials start to boil off. This material forms a cloud around the nucleus. The cloud is called the coma and may stretch over hundreds of thousands of miles across. (NASA)
    Comet
    View all Images
    Comet C/2022 E3 is set to make its first appearance after 50000 years. (NASA)

    In the upcoming days, sky gazers will get to witness a rare celestial event, which is said to be a once-in-a-50000-year experience! It is all about the arrival of a celestial guest named Comet C/2022 E3. In the past few days, the comet has shown several developments while on its journey. The best part is that you can catch this unusual comet with the naked eye and it will soon be visible in several parts of India. If you are waiting to catch a glimpse, then know everything here, from the expected date, time, place and everything else. 

    When and how to catch Green Comet in India 

    The Comet C/2022 E3 will be available in the last week of January or early February 2023. Pathani Samanta Planetarium Shubhendu Pattnaik's Deputy director told the New Indian Express that the rare green comet will fly by at around 7.30 pm on January 30 and the best view will be available then.

    You can locate the comet at around 20 degrees altitude in the north-east direction, right between Saptarshi Mandal (great bear) and Pole star.

    However, to get a better view, you can visit the Indira Gandhi Planetarium Lucknow, where you can see the comet with the help of binoculars and a telescope. As the comet moves away from Earth, its brightness will decrease with time. 

    About Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) 

    Astronomers discovered Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF on March 2, 2022 with the help of the 48-inch (1.2-meter) Samuel Oschin robotic telescope . The telescope is part of the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), located at Mt. Palomar in southern California. Also, it was the 3rd celestial object found in the fifth month (A, B, C, D, E) of the year. And that's how it got its name comet 2022 E3 (ZTF). If you are wondering if this comet has green colour pigment, then know that the green glow is due to the presence of carbon gas.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 15:45 IST
