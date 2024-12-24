Grok chatbot being tested as a standalone iOS app- All details

Elon Musk-owned AI company, xAI is working to bring the Grok chatbot to iPhone as a standalone iOS app. Currently, the chatbot can only be accessed via the X app (formerly Twitter), now bringing the AI chatbot as an app could help the company reach a larger audience similar to other competitors such as ChatGPT or Gemini. Currently, the iOS app of Grok is being tested in a few regions, providing similar capabilities as the X app version of the chatbot. Know how xAI is expanding the reach and audience of its AI chatbot.

Grok chatbot as a standalone iOS app

TechCrunch reported that the Grok chatbot app was spotted in Apple's App Store listing in Australia and a few other regions. The listing highlighted that it is currently available only on iPhones with several advanced features such as access to xAI's latest model Grok 2 for free. The AI chatbot will also allow users to generate texts, images and gain an understanding of other documents within the iOS app.

As reported, the beta version of the app can analyse and access real-time data from the web and the X app. It will offer features such as rewriting text, summarising, and more, providing users with an alternative to other chatbots in the market. The listing said, “Grok is an AI-powered assistant designed to be maximally truthful, useful, and curious. Get answers to any question, generate striking images, and upload pictures to gain a deeper understanding of your world.”

Alongside a standalone iOS app, xAI is also working on bringing a web version of Grok as “Grok.com”, as a move to expand its accessibility to the users. However, the release timeline for the iOS app and Web model is yet to be determined. Additionally, the company has also not confirmed if we will see an Android app for the AI chatbot. Therefore, we may have to wait a little longer till the company makes an official announcement regarding its plans for making Grok more accessible.

