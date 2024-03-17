GTA 6 expected to set PS5 Pro benchmark, fans excited over potential gaming experience

Amidst fervent anticipation for GTA 6, fans are buzzing with excitement over the prospect of the game becoming a benchmark for the forthcoming PS5 Pro console. Although neither Sony nor PlayStation has officially acknowledged the existence of the rumoured hardware, esteemed journalist Tom Henderson recently stirred speculation by affirming the validity of the device, hinting at a potential release later this year, just in time for the holiday season. This revelation, coupled with previously leaked specifications of the PS5 Pro, has ignited speculation among GTA 6 enthusiasts, who believe the console could offer an unparalleled gaming experience for the highly anticipated title.

GTA 6 Rumours and Revelations

Adding fuel to the fire, insider Ben (@videotechukk_) revealed on March 16, 2024, that GTA 6 is expected to be one of the key benchmarks for the PS5 Pro upon its projected launch in 2025. This assertion aligns with the anticipation surrounding the release of GTA 6 and Death Stranding 2, both slated for 2025, alongside the imminent arrival of Sony's next-gen console later this year. With these developments, enthusiasts anticipate that both titles will be optimised to leverage the capabilities of the PS5 Pro, promising an immersive gaming experience unlike any other, Sportskeeda reported.

According to details shared by Tom Henderson on Insider Gaming, the purported specifications of the PS5 Pro paint a picture of a formidable gaming powerhouse, including:

AI Acceleration, supporting 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point or 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation

Custom-made machine learning architecture

Up to 8k resolution support is planned for future SDK versions

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling/antialiasing solution

33.5 TFLOPS of processing power

Up to 4x ray-tracing capabilities

45 percent faster rendering compared to the current standard PS5 models available on the market

With such impressive specifications, many are optimistic about the PS5 Pro's ability to deliver unparalleled performance, particularly in running GTA 6. Notably, YouTuber NikTek posits that the absence of GTA 6 on PC on launch day could further bolster sales of the PS5 Pro. The prospect of having exclusive access to the highly anticipated title could sway many gamers towards investing in Sony's upcoming hardware, should the game not be simultaneously released on PC alongside other platforms.