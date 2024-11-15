Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Guru Nanak Birthday 2024: Happy Gurpurab messages, quotes, wishes to share on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Birthday 2024: Happy Gurpurab messages, quotes, wishes to share on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Birthday 2024: Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti with meaningful quotes, messages and wishes and know the significance of his auspicious day. Happy Gurpurab!

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 15 2024, 07:43 IST
Guru Nanak Birthday 15 November 2024: Share Happy Gurpurab messages with loved ones on this auspicious day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Guru Nanak Birthday 15 November 2024: Share Happy Gurpurab messages with loved ones on this auspicious day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. (Freepik)

Guru Nanak Birthday 2024: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is one of the most significant celebrations in the Sikh calendar. This year, Sikhs around the world are marking the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Celebrated with great fervour, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the full moon day in the month of Kartika, which typically falls in November.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings emphasised the importance of equality, humility, and devotion to God. His message of "Ik Onkar" (One God) and his belief in the oneness of humanity continue to inspire millions of people globally. The celebrations are not only a time for Sikhs to come together in prayer but also an occasion for spreading love, unity, and peace.

Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, devotees participate in various religious rituals, including Prabhat Pheris, early morning processions where hymns are sung in praise of the Guru. The Nagar Kirtans or processions, led by Sikh devotees, are vibrant displays of devotion, with the reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, the central religious scripture of Sikhism, guiding the celebrations.

A highlight of the day is the Langar, a community meal served in Gurudwaras (Sikh temples) to people of all faiths, reflecting Guru Nanak's emphasis on selfless service and equality.

The Message of Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak's teachings focused on a simple yet profound philosophy: "There is no Hindu, there is no Muslim." His message promoted spiritual liberation through the worship of one God and the rejection of rituals and superstition. His life and teachings continue to be a beacon of hope for those seeking truth, compassion, and equality in a world often divided by religion and race.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, people reflect on these timeless values, drawing inspiration from Guru Nanak's path of peace and harmony.

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Gurpurab Wishes

  1. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji shower you with peace and joy on this sacred day. Happy Gurpurab!
  2. Wishing you and your family a joyous Gurpurab. May Guru Nanak's teachings inspire you every day.
  3. On this Guru Nanak Jayanti, may you be blessed with love, light, and wisdom.
  4. Let Guru Nanak's teachings bring love, peace, and harmony to your life. Happy Gurpurab!
  5. On this holy occasion, may Guru Nanak Dev Ji's blessings guide you to success. Happy Gurpurab!
  6. May the divine blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji be with you on this Gurpurab and forever.
  7. Wishing you a blissful Gurpurab filled with blessings, peace, and spiritual joy.
  8. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings guide you on the path of righteousness. Happy Gurpurab!
  9. On this auspicious day, may Guru Nanak Dev Ji fill your heart with contentment and grace.
  10. Happy Gurpurab! May the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji bring peace and positivity to your life.
  11. May this Guru Nanak Jayanti be filled with joy and love. Happy Gurpurab to you and your family!


Guru Nanak Jayanti Messages

  1. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the spirit of this day inspire you to lead a life of truth and humility.
  2. On this Gurpurab, may Guru Nanak's guidance and teachings be a constant source of peace and happiness for you.
  3. May this holy occasion bring you closer to Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of love and unity. Happy Gurpurab!
  4. Celebrate this Gurpurab with love and devotion. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's wisdom bring you peace and joy.
  5. Happy Gurpurab! May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's blessings light up your path now and forever.
  6. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's divine blessings bring love and harmony into your life. Happy Gurpurab!
  7. As we celebrate Gurpurab, let us embrace the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and lead lives filled with compassion.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Quotes

  1. I am neither a child, a young man, nor an ancient; nor am I of any caste.
  2. The world is a drama, staged in the dream of God.
  3. From its brilliancy, everything is illuminated.
  4. Those who have loved are those who have found God.
  5. There is but One God. His name is Truth; He is the Creator, without fear and without hate.
  6. He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.
  7. Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore.
  8. Speak only that which will bring you honour.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 07:43 IST
