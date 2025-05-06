Haier C90, C95 OLED TVs launched: Price, specifications and availability in India

Haier has launched a range of two new OLED televisions in the Indian market, namely, the Haier C90 OLED TV and the Haier C95 OLED TV. Both of these models come in various sizes, with the C90 OLED being available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch options, while the Haier C95 is available in two options: 55-inch and 65-inch.

They both offer Google TV support, hands-free voice control, and are all locally manufactured. And offer advanced features like Dolby Vision IQ and fast refresh rates. Here's what you need to know about the new models. Read on.

Haier C95 OLED and C90 OLED specifications and features

Both of these TVs offer ultra-slim designs and a metallic bezel-less frame. Also, both are offered with Google TV, come with hands-free voice control, and offer 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. They both also have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

For connectivity, they also have Haicast and Chromecast built-in, in addition to Bluetooth Soundcast.

The remote controlling these is a solar-powered remote, which also features a USB Type-C port. As for picture quality, both are OLED models with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and MEMC.

Both also cater to gamers, with the Haier OLED C95 offering a 144Hz refresh rate with VRR and Auto Low Latency Mode, while the Haier C90 OLED features a 120Hz refresh rate.

They also offer AMD's FreeSync Premium to minimise stuttering during gameplay. For sound, the C95 OLED gets Harman Kardon speakers with a 2.1 channel setup and Dolby Atmos support.

The C95 gets a 50W sound system, while the 77-inch C90 TV has a 65W setup.

Haier C90 and C95 OLED price in India and availability

The Haier C90 OLED starts at ₹1,29,990, while the C95 OLED starts at ₹1,56,990. Both of these TVs are already available in India since May 1 across various electronic stores, e-commerce platforms, and offline stores as well.

