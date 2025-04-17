Haier launches AI-powered Gravity AC series in India: Check features, price and more

Haier has launched its new range of air conditioners in India as temperatures across the region are continuously rising. The company claims that the new Gravity Series air conditioners are powered by artificial intelligence climate control to determine the cooling settings based on the user's behaviour. The Gravity Series air conditioners are available in seven colour options — Morning Mist, Moon Stone Grey, Midnight Dream, Galaxy Slate, Aqua Blue, Cotton Candy, and White. The latest air conditioners also offer up to seven cooling modes, which give users the flexibility to manually control the temperature so that it can be adjusted according to the weather conditions.

Haier's Gravity Series AC: Price and Availability

Haier Gravity Series 5-Star AI Climate Control ACs are available at a starting price of Rs. 51,990 and can be purchased through the Haier website, and all major electronics stores and retail outlets across India. The new series is available in seven models.

Haier's Gravity Series AC Features

Haier's Gravity Series AC features AI Climate Control, which adapts to user preferences for optimised comfort without doing any manual adjustments. The AI Climate Assistant adjusts settings in real time based on usage patterns. In addition to personalisation, its intelligent PCB optimises cooling for optimal comfort by analysing indoor and outdoor conditions.

On the other hand, AI electricity monitoring features provide real-time tracking, allowing customers to manage and regulate their electricity expenses. It gives a thorough chart to track consumption on an hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly basis through the HaiSmart App. Users may easily set energy targets, receive smart warnings when their use reaches a limit, and improve efficiency.

Another advanced feature is AI Eco. This feature combines convenient cooling with smart energy savings. It uses powerful algorithms to learn your cooling preferences and usage patterns and adjusts the AC's temperature and tonnage automatically, delivering ideal comfort without the need for manual intervention. AI Eco optimises performance by automatically evaluating room circumstances, including occupancy levels, to provide exact cooling while consuming the least amount of energy. Unlike traditional ACs, this intelligent system minimises manual adjustments and delivers a seamless and personalised cooling experience, claims the company.