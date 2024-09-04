Haier launches AirFresh 316 series of top-load washing machines in India- All details
Haier has launched its new 316 top-load washing machine series in India, featuring Ultra Fresh Air technology and designed for efficient cleaning and drying in diverse conditions.
Haier Appliances has introduced its new 316 top-load washing machine series in India, featuring the advanced Ultra Fresh Air Technology. This upgraded version of the 306 series combines modern design with enhanced functionality, catering to larger households with an 8kg capacity.
Key Features of the Haier AirFresh Series Washing Machines
The Haier AirFresh series washing machines are top-load models with a toughened glass lid and a stainless steel wash tub featuring an Oceanus Wave Drum design. The machines are equipped with a Balance Clean pulsator that moves clothes gently, minimising wear and tear.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is launching on September 17 in India: All details
The standout feature of these machines is the Ultra AirFresh technology, which effectively eliminates bacteria from clothes and prevents unpleasant odours - a common issue during the monsoon season. Additionally, the air-dry feature removes excess moisture, facilitating faster drying.
Designed to function efficiently at low water pressure, these machines are ideal for high-rise buildings or areas with slow water flow. They can operate at pressures as low as 0.01MPa, ensuring effective cleaning even in challenging conditions.
Also read: Google Circle to Search feature gets QR and barcode scanning support: All details
The AirFresh series offers 10 washing levels, allowing users to customise the wash strength and duration. It also includes 15 preset wash programs, accessible via interactive buttons near the lid for ease of use.
Haier provides a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the AirFresh washing machines and a 10-year warranty on the motor. Free installation services are available for specific PIN codes.
Also read: Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera features leaked ahead of expected January 2025 launch: Check new features and upgrades
Advanced Technologies in the 316 Series
- Oceanus Drum: Provides a gentle wash while reducing fabric wear.
- Magic Filter: Captures lint and dirt, maintaining cleanliness of both clothes and the machine.
- Soft Closing Door: Enhances safety by preventing accidental slams and reducing noise.
- Air-Dry Feature: Reduces drying time and preserves garment quality.
- Near-Zero Pressure Technology: Operates efficiently at low water pressures, suitable for high-rise buildings.
An Ultra-Fresh Air Button activates the air technology, ensuring clothes remain fresh even after being left in the machine. The control panel features vibrant graphics and intuitive icons for user convenience.
Also read: HP Victus Special Edition laptops with NVIDIA GPUs launched in India: Check features, price, offers and more
Haier AirFresh Series Washing Machines: Price and Availability
AirFresh Top-Load Washing Machines with an 8kg capacity start at Rs. 20,900 and are available in retail outlets across India. For this series, Haier offers a 3-year comprehensive warranty as well as a 12-year motor warranty. Flexible no-cost EMI options are available for up to 9 months, depending on the retailer.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71725448749552