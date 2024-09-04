Haier launches AirFresh 316 series of top-load washing machines in India- All details

Haier Appliances has introduced its new 316 top-load washing machine series in India, featuring the advanced Ultra Fresh Air Technology. This upgraded version of the 306 series combines modern design with enhanced functionality, catering to larger households with an 8kg capacity.

Key Features of the Haier AirFresh Series Washing Machines

The Haier AirFresh series washing machines are top-load models with a toughened glass lid and a stainless steel wash tub featuring an Oceanus Wave Drum design. The machines are equipped with a Balance Clean pulsator that moves clothes gently, minimising wear and tear.

Also read: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is launching on September 17 in India: All details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The standout feature of these machines is the Ultra AirFresh technology, which effectively eliminates bacteria from clothes and prevents unpleasant odours - a common issue during the monsoon season. Additionally, the air-dry feature removes excess moisture, facilitating faster drying.

Designed to function efficiently at low water pressure, these machines are ideal for high-rise buildings or areas with slow water flow. They can operate at pressures as low as 0.01MPa, ensuring effective cleaning even in challenging conditions.

Also read: Google Circle to Search feature gets QR and barcode scanning support: All details

The AirFresh series offers 10 washing levels, allowing users to customise the wash strength and duration. It also includes 15 preset wash programs, accessible via interactive buttons near the lid for ease of use.

Haier provides a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the AirFresh washing machines and a 10-year warranty on the motor. Free installation services are available for specific PIN codes.

Also read: Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera features leaked ahead of expected January 2025 launch: Check new features and upgrades

Advanced Technologies in the 316 Series

Oceanus Drum: Provides a gentle wash while reducing fabric wear.

Magic Filter: Captures lint and dirt, maintaining cleanliness of both clothes and the machine.

Soft Closing Door: Enhances safety by preventing accidental slams and reducing noise.

Air-Dry Feature: Reduces drying time and preserves garment quality.

Near-Zero Pressure Technology: Operates efficiently at low water pressures, suitable for high-rise buildings.

An Ultra-Fresh Air Button activates the air technology, ensuring clothes remain fresh even after being left in the machine. The control panel features vibrant graphics and intuitive icons for user convenience.

Also read: HP Victus Special Edition laptops with NVIDIA GPUs launched in India: Check features, price, offers and more

Haier AirFresh Series Washing Machines: Price and Availability

AirFresh Top-Load Washing Machines with an 8kg capacity start at Rs. 20,900 and are available in retail outlets across India. For this series, Haier offers a 3-year comprehensive warranty as well as a 12-year motor warranty. Flexible no-cost EMI options are available for up to 9 months, depending on the retailer.