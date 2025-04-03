Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Haier launches M80F 4K Mini LED TV series in India: Check price, features, availability and more

Haier launches M80F 4K Mini LED TV series in India: Check price, features, availability and more

Haier has launched the M80F Series Mini LED 4K TVs in India, with advanced features like Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

By: HT TECH
Apr 03 2025, 15:08 IST
Haier M80F Series Mini LED 4K TVs launched in India with advanced display and smart features. (Haier)

Haier has introduced its M80F Series Mini LED 4K TVs to the Indian market, bringing advanced technology and smart features at a competitive price. The new series aims to cater to movie enthusiasts, gamers, and smart home users looking for an immersive viewing experience. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, the M80F Series offers Mini LED backlighting, Dolby Vision IQ, and a 120Hz refresh rate, all designed to enhance picture quality and responsiveness.

The M80F Series is manufactured in India, with the company highlighting the local production as a key element of the launch. Haier has focused on offering premium features, making the series a strong contender in the competitive smart TV market.

"Designed for modern homes, the M80F Series offers high-end entertainment at a competitive price point," said N.S. Satish, President of Haier Appliances India. “With advanced picture clarity, vivid colours, and immersive sound, this range delivers an exceptional experience for users across all forms of media consumption.”

Haier M80F Series 4K Mini LED TV: Pricing and Availability

The M80F Series will start at Rs. 67,990 and will be available for purchase in leading retail stores and online platforms beginning in April 2025. This pricing positions the M80F Series as a budget-friendly option for those seeking high-end features.

Haier M80F Series 4K Mini LED TV: Key Features and Specifications

The new M80F Series comes with Mini LED technology, offering superior picture clarity with deeper blacks, brighter images (up to 800 nits), and enhanced contrast. Equipped with thousands of micro-LEDs and 10-bit Ultra-Precise Light Control, the TV delivers rich colours and sharp highlights.

For improved viewing in varying lighting conditions, the M80F Series includes Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 support, which adjusts brightness and contrast automatically based on ambient light. Motion blur is eliminated with the MEMC technology, ensuring smooth visuals even during fast-paced scenes.

To protect users' eyes during long viewing sessions, the TV incorporates TV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light technology. In collaboration with KEF, Haier has integrated a 2.1-channel speaker system with a built-in subwoofer, enhancing audio performance.

For gamers, the M80F Series supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for smooth, lag-free gameplay. The TV runs on Google TV, providing easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The HaiSmart app lets users control smart home devices and even use their phone as a remote.

The M80F Series also features the HaiCast function for wireless content mirroring from Android smartphones, Windows PCs, and laptops. Additionally, the TV's solar-powered remote can charge via sunlight or indoor lighting, reducing the need for disposable

First Published Date: 03 Apr, 15:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets