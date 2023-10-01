Harkara OTT release date: When and where to watch online

Harkara is a movie that tells the story of India's postal service, from the first postman to today. Ram Arun Castro directed and acted in the film. It's coming to an online platform soon after being in theaters, and people really liked it. The movie also stars Kaali Venkat, Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, Ram Arun Castro, Gowthami Chowdhry, Nicolas Fluster, and Pichaikkaran Moorthy in important roles.

All About Harkara

This movie is about the history of India's postal service and the very first postman. Before the release, historian and author Steve Borgia said, "Today's young people might not know what a postman is. Back then, postmen were called Harkara or Thabaalkaaran. When the British came to India, the first person they hired was a postman, who risked his life to deliver messages," OTTPlay reported.

He also mentioned that postmen did a lot of different jobs. "They read letters to people, gave out medicine, took sick people to the hospital, and even helped with matchmaking. They were like the heart of society."

The music for 'Harkara' is by Ramshanker, and the cinematography and editing are done by Philip R Sundar, Lokesh Elangovan, and Dani Charles.

The story is set in a remote village before India's independence. It's about Harkara, who was India's very first postman and lived 150 years ago. The movie shows how important Harkara was to the villagers and how he stood up against the British.

Harkara OTT Release Date:

The movie 'Harkara,' directed by Ram Arun Castro, was released in theaters on August 26. Now, it's coming to the online platform Aha Tamil/Aha on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The streaming service has confirmed the release date.

Harkara Star Cast and Crew

The movie features Kaali Venkat, Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, Ram Arun Castro, Gowthami Chowdhry, Nicolas Fluster, and Pichaikkaran Moorthy. The music is by Ramshanker, cinematography by Philip R Sundar and Lokesh Elangovan, and editing by Dani Charles. Run Ravi choreographed the stunts, and VRK Ramesh handled the art direction. 'Harkara' is produced by Kalorful Beta Movement and is presented by the makers of V1 Murder Case. It received positive reviews from both critics and audiences when it was released.