HMD Crest, HMD Crest Max phones launched in India: Check design, specifications, price and more

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has launched its first series of smartphones in India comprising HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max. Indigenously made in India, these new smartphones will be exported to other countries as announced by the Finnish company. The latest HMD phones come with a repairable back cover, battery, charging port. Here's a sneak peek into the features of these latest launches:

HMD Crest Specifications

Display: HMD Crest has 6.67 inch FHD+OLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate.

Camera: The basic HMD crest model features a 50MP main camera and 2MP rear lens. It also has a 50 MP selfie camera.

Performance: HMD Crest will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it will be shipped with a 33 W charger inside the box. It is powered by Unisoc T760 processors paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 14 and comes with two years of security updates.

Pricing: HMD Crest can be bought at the upcoming Amazon Freedom sale and from HMD website. HMD Crest can be purchased at ₹14,499.

HMD Crest Max specifications

Camera: HMD Crest Max flaunts a 64 MP main camera accompanied with 5 MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens at the rear. It also boasts a 50 MP selfie camera.

Performance: HMD Crest will also be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with a 33 W charger inside the box. Under the hood, it gets a Unisoc T760 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It also runs on Android 14 and comes with two years of security updates.

Pricing: HMD Crest Max will be available at ₹16,499. It is available for purchase in Amazon's Freedom sale and HMD website.