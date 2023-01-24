Honda Activa electric scooter launching in March 2024! Plus new EV scooter coming later

Honda Activa will get an electric powertrain next year and will be followed up by another new EV scooter.

Honda Activa will get an electric version within a span of a year! The Activa has been around for decades as a reliable petrol scooter and in the wake of competition from emerging EV scooter brands, Honda has now confirmed launching an EV version of the Activa. The scooter is expected to launch in March 2024, marking Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's foray into the EV scooter market. The Activa electric scooter will be followed up by another electric scooter developed on a new platform capable of supporting swappable batteries.

At the recent launch event of the Activa H-Smart, it was confirmed that the Activa electric scooter will be HMSI's first battery powered scooter in India. While we are yet to see the design and other aspects of this scooter, we know that this Activa will be slow. In fact, it is said that the Activa electric will have a top speed of just 50 kmph. That's much slower than rivals like the Ather 450 Plus and Ola S1.

Activa Electric Scooter coming in 2024

The scooter will be based on the current generation Activa powered by a petrol engine, borrowing its braking system and other key components. The battery and the electric motor will be sourced locally to keep the costs low as well. Nothing else is known about the overall range as well as the expected pricing of the Activa electric scooter. Prices could see it it compete with the Ola S1 and Ather 450 Plus, considering the current petrol models cost almost Rs. 85000 ex-showroom.

HMSI MD and CEO Atsushi Ogata also confirmed that Honda is developing another electric scooter with a swappable battery pack. While the details on the scooter are blurred at the moment, it will be based on a new platform and Honda will install at least 6000 battery swapping stations at its dealerships before it launches in the market. Will it be a part of the Activa lineup? We don't know.

That said, HMSI will continue to develop petrol powered scooters and sell them in India, owing to their lower fuelling times and longer overall range.

Currently, Ola, Ather, and Okinawa dominate the electric scooter market in India. Ola recently launched the Ola S1 Air as its cheapest EV to rival the Honda Activa, whereas Ather introduced the 450X Gen 3 with several updates.