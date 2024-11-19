Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Honeywell, Qubo, Xiaomi, and other top budget air purifiers under 10000 to combat poor air quality

Honeywell, Qubo, Xiaomi, and other top budget air purifiers under 10000 to combat poor air quality

Amid rising pollution levels in NCR, improving indoor air quality has become essential. Here are five budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs. 10,000 to consider in 2024.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 19 2024, 15:37 IST
Top 5 Air Purifiers: Breathe cleaner air with these best picks
1/5 Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier: The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier is designed to make the air in your home totally clean. It has a 4-stage filter with True HEPA, which removes 99.97% of air pollutants. Great for allergy sufferers! It's priced at Rs.12,995 but available for Rs.10,299 on Amazon. (Amazon)
2/5 2. Lasko Electrostatic Air Purifier A554IN (Large Room): The Lasko Electrostatic Air Purifier A554IN charges and captures dust and pollutants with metal plates. It has a washable stainless steel filter, ozone emission removal filter, and works in large rooms (up to 550 sq ft). It consumes 25 watts per hour and comes with a 3-year India warranty. Price: Rs.14,999, but you can get it for Rs.13,999 on Amazon. (Amazon)
3/5 3. Airth AC Air Purifier COMBO (Summer Edition + Winter Replacement Filters): The Airth AC Air Purifier COMBO upgrades your split AC into an air purifying AC. It includes filters for both summer and winter. Summer filter protects from PM 2.5, PM 10, germs, viruses, and allergies. Winter filter shields from PM 2.5, PM 10, dust, and smog. Easy to install, no electricity needed. Price: Rs.17,999, but you can get it for Rs.3,999 on Amazon. (Amazon)
Honeywell, Qubo, Xiaomi
4/5 4. Beydest Air Mini A074: The Beydest Air Mini A074 is a smart air purifier that removes particles, allergens, bacteria, viruses, and odors. It has a 360-degree air flow design and a five-stage filtration system. It offers manual and auto modes, low noise, and low power consumption. Comes with a one-year warranty. Price: Rs.3,999, but available for Rs.17,999 on Amazon.
5/5 5. AIRTH AC Air Purifier: This product transforms your split AC into an air purifier. It uses a coated HEPA filter to remove 99% of pollutants, including dust, pollen, smoke, and allergens. The filter deactivates germs and bacteria. Easy to install, no electricity or batteries required. Made in India. Price: Rs.5,999, but you can get it for Rs.3,699 on Amazon. (Amazon)
Honeywell, Qubo, Xiaomi
Struggling with poor air quality? Here are five budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs. 10,000 you can consider now. (Amazon)

As pollution levels continue to spike across the National Capital Region (NCR), with cities like Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram recording dangerously high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, indoor air quality has become a major concern. Stubble burning in neighbouring states and unfavourable weather conditions have worsened the situation, leaving residents vulnerable to health risks. While it's nearly impossible to control outdoor air quality, investing in an affordable air purifier can significantly improve the air inside your home.

If you're dealing with an AQI over 200 in your area, consider these budget-friendly air purifiers under 10,000 for a cleaner indoor environment.

Also read: Air quality index in real time via Google Maps: How to track air pollution level with new feature

1. Honeywell Air Purifier For Home

B09C64FC6Z-1

The Honeywell Air Purifier offers a 4-stage filtration process, which includes a pre-filter, a high-grade H13 HEPA filter, a silver ion anti-H1N1 layer, and an activated carbon filter. This combination effectively removes 99.99% of airborne pollutants every 12 minutes. It also features a real-time PM2.5 indicator, a child lock, sleep mode, and an automatic shut-off timer, making it a reliable option for homes. The filter lasts up to 3,000 hours, with a one-year warranty.

2. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400

B0CMHDMPWX-2

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier from Hero Group uses advanced ultra-purification technology, featuring a True HEPA H13 filter. It removes allergens like pollen, pet odours, and cooking smells. The purifier is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control and offers 360-degree filtration. You can manage its settings via the Qubo app, choosing from auto, manual, sleep, or QsensAI modes for efficient air purification.

Also read: IndiGo flyers get 4 month free Spotify Premium: Exclusive music offer for bookings until 2025

3. Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier

B0C1P65Y4H-3

Priced at Rs. 9,999, the Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier combines sleek design with strong performance. It features a replaceable filter, which alerts you when it's time to replace it. This purifier works best in small to medium-sized rooms up to 463 sq. ft. and can be controlled via the Xiaomi Home app for added convenience.

4. Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q500

B0CMH9TSVC-4

Another solid choice from Qubo, this model removes 99.99% of airborne allergens. It provides 360-degree air filtration and can be controlled via voice commands. The purifier offers multiple modes - auto, manual, and sleep mode - allowing it to clean effectively while minimising power consumption during the night.

Also read: Work from home and get left behind? Former Google CEO explains why office work is necessary for promotion

5. KENT 15002 Aura Air Purifier

B075DFJ3Z3-5

With a floral design and a built-in ioniser, the KENT 15002 Aura is a stylish yet effective air purifier. It features a HEPA filter and a three-stage air purification process, adjusting its filtration based on the external AQI. This model is ideal for small spaces, covering up to 270 sq. ft., and is available for Rs. 6,500.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 15:37 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets