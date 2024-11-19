Honeywell, Qubo, Xiaomi, and other top budget air purifiers under 10000 to combat poor air quality

As pollution levels continue to spike across the National Capital Region (NCR), with cities like Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram recording dangerously high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, indoor air quality has become a major concern. Stubble burning in neighbouring states and unfavourable weather conditions have worsened the situation, leaving residents vulnerable to health risks. While it's nearly impossible to control outdoor air quality, investing in an affordable air purifier can significantly improve the air inside your home.

List of Best Selling Products

If you're dealing with an AQI over 200 in your area, consider these budget-friendly air purifiers under ₹10,000 for a cleaner indoor environment.

Also read: Air quality index in real time via Google Maps: How to track air pollution level with new feature

1. Honeywell Air Purifier For Home

B09C64FC6Z-1

The Honeywell Air Purifier offers a 4-stage filtration process, which includes a pre-filter, a high-grade H13 HEPA filter, a silver ion anti-H1N1 layer, and an activated carbon filter. This combination effectively removes 99.99% of airborne pollutants every 12 minutes. It also features a real-time PM2.5 indicator, a child lock, sleep mode, and an automatic shut-off timer, making it a reliable option for homes. The filter lasts up to 3,000 hours, with a one-year warranty.

2. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400

B0CMHDMPWX-2

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier from Hero Group uses advanced ultra-purification technology, featuring a True HEPA H13 filter. It removes allergens like pollen, pet odours, and cooking smells. The purifier is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control and offers 360-degree filtration. You can manage its settings via the Qubo app, choosing from auto, manual, sleep, or QsensAI modes for efficient air purification.

Also read: IndiGo flyers get 4 month free Spotify Premium: Exclusive music offer for bookings until 2025

3. Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier

B0C1P65Y4H-3

Priced at Rs. 9,999, the Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier combines sleek design with strong performance. It features a replaceable filter, which alerts you when it's time to replace it. This purifier works best in small to medium-sized rooms up to 463 sq. ft. and can be controlled via the Xiaomi Home app for added convenience.

4. Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q500

B0CMH9TSVC-4

Another solid choice from Qubo, this model removes 99.99% of airborne allergens. It provides 360-degree air filtration and can be controlled via voice commands. The purifier offers multiple modes - auto, manual, and sleep mode - allowing it to clean effectively while minimising power consumption during the night.

Also read: Work from home and get left behind? Former Google CEO explains why office work is necessary for promotion

5. KENT 15002 Aura Air Purifier

B075DFJ3Z3-5

With a floral design and a built-in ioniser, the KENT 15002 Aura is a stylish yet effective air purifier. It features a HEPA filter and a three-stage air purification process, adjusting its filtration based on the external AQI. This model is ideal for small spaces, covering up to 270 sq. ft., and is available for Rs. 6,500.