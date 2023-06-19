Hot deal unveiled by Flipkart on iPhone 13! Get 11% discount

The iPhone 13 is widely recognized as a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the iPhone 12, introducing various new and exciting features. One notable improvement is the reduced size of the notch, providing a more immersive display. Additionally, the iPhone 13 boasts Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset, manufactured on a 5nm platform, making it a very fast smartphone. Another noteworthy enhancement is the inclusion of larger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization, greatly enhancing the camera capabilities. Despite the release of the iPhone 14 last year, the iPhone 13 continues to be regarded as one of the top smartphones in the market.

Although typically priced at a premium, Flipkart has recently announced an incredible offer for the iPhone, resulting in a substantial price drop.

Discount on iPhone 13:

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 originally carries a price tag of Rs. 69,900. However, Flipkart is currently offering an 11% discount, bringing the price down to just Rs. 61,999. To make this deal even more enticing, additional savings can be obtained through exchange and bank offers.

Exchange Offers for iPhone 13:

Flipkart is providing a generous exchange bonus for the iPhone 13. By trading in your old smartphone, you can receive up to Rs. 35,000 off the price of the iPhone 13. The exact value of the exchange bonus depends on the model and condition of your old device.

Bank Offers for iPhone 13:

There are further incentives available through bank offers on Flipkart. Customers using HDFC Credit and Debit cards can enjoy a Rs. 2,000 discount on their iPhone 13 purchase. Additionally, those utilizing the Flipkart Axis Bank card can avail 5% cashback too.

iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2532 x 1170 resolution at 460 ppi. It also has a A15 Bionic chip processor and 4 GB. iPhone 13 offers a 12MP Wide rear and 12MP Ultra Wide cameras. It has a 12MP front camera and a 3240mAh capacity battery.