Apple Watch is slowly evolving from a trendy gadget to a crucial health tracking device. The device has already made headlines with its heart health tracking features and many users crediting the Apple Watch for literally saving their lives but now the Apple Watch can track pregnancy as well. Tracking women's health has been an important aspect for Apple and with new features, the Apple Watch can detect pregnancy even before the user opts for clinical tests.



Apple Watch pregnancy features

So, what can the Apple Watch do? The new watchOS 11, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18 offer additional support for pregnant users to reflect changes in their physical and mental health during this important time. When users log a pregnancy in the Health app on iPhone or iPad, the Cycle Tracking app on Apple Watch will show their gestational age and allow them to log symptoms for things frequently experienced during pregnancy. They will also be prompted to review things like their high heart rate notification threshold, since heart rate tends to increase during pregnancy.

In the Health app on iPhone or iPad, pregnant users can also choose to be reminded to take a mental health assessment on a monthly basis, as people can be at a higher risk for conditions like depression during and after pregnancy. Walking Steadiness, measured by iPhone, can also alert users more quickly of potential fall risk during the third trimester of pregnancy, since the risk often increases during that stage.



Dr. Lauren Cheung, an internal medicine physician on the Clinical team at Apple, in an interaction with HT Tech explains how the tiny Apple Watch on the user's wrist can be game changing for first-time mothers.



Dr. Lauren Cheung works closely with other teams at Apple to build Health products and features while continuing as a faculty member at Stanford Medicine. Lauren was a co-founder of the Stanford Center for Digital Health and played a large role in the implementation and roll-out of telemedicine and digital health across Stanford. Here are excerpts from the interview…



Q: Please share some background as to how the Clinical team at Apple collaborates with software, hardware and other core product teams to develop a new feature?

A: I'm one of many physicians on the Clinical Team here at Apple that work alongside engineers, designers, scientists and many more to create new health and wellness products and features.

We work hand in hand with those teams with the shared goal of empowering people with information so they have the tools to monitor their health, understand it, and take steps to improve it. And everything we do in health is created with actionable insights, grounded in science and built with privacy at the core.

Q: Can you simplify and explain what difference a first-time pregnant woman may experience with the new Apple Watch features versus not having an Apple Watch at all.

A: Pregnancy can be such an important time in a person's life. And during pregnancy, there are so many changes that your body experiences that can be important to track. But with all these changes, it can also be hard to know what is normal and what to pay attention to, which is something our new features will help a pregnant person better understand.

With iPhone and iPad, you'll be able to see when you were pregnant across your charts and log symptoms for things frequently experienced during pregnancy, like fatigue or lower back pain. At Apple, we believe health is inclusive of both body and mind, so pregnant users can also choose to be reminded to take a mental health assessment on a monthly basis, as people can be at a higher risk for conditions like depression during and after pregnancy.

And with an iPhone, you'll receive potential fall risk notifications more quickly during your third trimester.

With Apple Watch, you'll have access to all the important health metrics measured by its powerful sensors like heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep and more, and see your pregnancy across all charts in Health, so that you have this important context when reviewing your health data. For example, this could be very helpful for something like resting heart rate. The Apple Women's Health Study found that the median heart rate before pregnancy was 65.5 BPM. This increased during pregnancy and peaked in the 3rd trimester at 77 BPM. Then it decreased after delivery.

So if you see a change like this in your resting heart rate or changes on other charts, you have this additional context.

Q: There's a debate that keeps happening from time-to-time that smartwatches like the Apple Watch tend to make users anxious and always worried about their health with alerts and daily tracking. What's your viewpoint on this?

A: We design all of our products and features to be there when you need them and fade into the background when you don't.

Because of that, we have a high bar for when we do notify people of a change in their health data. We ensure the notification is accurate, meaningful and helpful. I'll explain.

In addition to extensive validation before releasing a feature, notifications must meet a certain threshold before it even reaches a user. Like our irregular rhythm notification will surface only if five out of six sequential tachogram readings demonstrate an irregular rhythm. And if you've logged a pregnancy and have your high heart rate notifications threshold lower than 120, we notify you to increase, because research shows that heart rate increases during pregnancy. On Cycle Deviations, you'll only receive a cycle deviation if a pattern is detected more than once within a certain time window.

We have teams of physicians, designers, engineers working together to ensure we're surfacing meaningful insights to users in a way that's easy to understand and take action, when needed.

We also think carefully and thoughtfully about how we are presenting information to our users, especially in health, and a critical part of our development process includes user experience testing. From words, to colours to the source, these are all things we think about.

Q: With fitness and health gadgets developing quickly every year, one problem many of us face is that doctors, in general, don't consider data from personal gadgets seriously. What according to you can be done to make data from smartwatches reliable and available to doctors?

A: Everything we do at Apple is based in science, so both users and clinicians in the medical community can trust the insights that we are sharing. When we develop a new feature, we really sweat the details. We look at mountains of data and peer-reviewed publications, and conduct months and years of testing and trials. We don't just give you a number — we tell you what the numbers mean, and in the simplest terms possible. And we let you know when it's time to see a doctor to get an even better picture.

We also regularly publish white papers so we're transparent about how we come to these insights — we've done this across features like ECG app, irregular rhythm notification, blood oxygen, sleep stages and many more.