How Google will change the way you search online: All details about Search Generative Experience

Google I/O 2024: Google is revolutionising the way we search online with the introduction of Generative AI. The tech giant's latest feature, powered by Gemini, aims to streamline search results and provide users with quick, AI-generated answers to their queries. This innovative addition, known as Search Generative Experience (SGE), was initially unveiled at I/O 2023 and has been in testing for several months.

AI Overviews

Today marks a significant milestone as Google officially launches AI-powered "Overviews" in Search for all users. With this update, users can expect a more organised search experience, with AI summaries and answers prominently displayed alongside traditional search results.

Global Rollout and Traffic Concerns

AI Overviews, powered by Gemini technology, will gradually become the default experience for users in the United States, with global expansion planned in the near future. Google anticipates that over a billion users will have access to AI Overviews by the end of 2024.

However, the rollout of AI Overviews has raised concerns about its impact on website traffic, with some estimates suggesting a potential loss of up to 25% in the coming years. Despite these concerns, Google emphasises its commitment to supporting publishers and creators, noting that AI-generated links tend to receive more clicks than traditional search results.

In addition to the wider rollout of AI Overviews, Google is exploring new features to enhance the search experience further. These include language simplification, multi-step reasoning for complex queries, improved organisation of search results, and even the integration of video content into search prompts.

As Google continues to innovate, it promises that these updates are just the beginning of a reimagined search experience, with more exciting developments on the horizon.

