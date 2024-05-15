 How Google will change the way you search online: All details about Search Generative Experience | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News How Google will change the way you search online: All details about Search Generative Experience

How Google will change the way you search online: All details about Search Generative Experience

Google launches AI-powered search feature, offering quick answers and organised results. Users can expect a streamlined experience with expanded capabilities.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 15 2024, 08:30 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google launches AI powered search overviews to revolutionise online search experience
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google launches AI powered search overviews to revolutionise online search experience
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google launches AI powered search overviews to revolutionise online search experience
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google launches AI powered search overviews to revolutionise online search experience
icon View all Images
Google launches AI powered search overviews globally, aims to Revolutionise online search experience with Gemini technology. (Google)

Google I/O 2024: Google is revolutionising the way we search online with the introduction of Generative AI. The tech giant's latest feature, powered by Gemini, aims to streamline search results and provide users with quick, AI-generated answers to their queries. This innovative addition, known as Search Generative Experience (SGE), was initially unveiled at I/O 2023 and has been in testing for several months.

AI Overviews

Today marks a significant milestone as Google officially launches AI-powered "Overviews" in Search for all users. With this update, users can expect a more organised search experience, with AI summaries and answers prominently displayed alongside traditional search results.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Also read: Google I/O 2024: New Gemini 1.5 Flash launched with faster capabilities- Check details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Global Rollout and Traffic Concerns

AI Overviews, powered by Gemini technology, will gradually become the default experience for users in the United States, with global expansion planned in the near future. Google anticipates that over a billion users will have access to AI Overviews by the end of 2024.

Also read: Google I/O 2024: Google adds 'Ask Photos' for voice and text image searches with Gemini AI integration

However, the rollout of AI Overviews has raised concerns about its impact on website traffic, with some estimates suggesting a potential loss of up to 25% in the coming years. Despite these concerns, Google emphasises its commitment to supporting publishers and creators, noting that AI-generated links tend to receive more clicks than traditional search results.

In addition to the wider rollout of AI Overviews, Google is exploring new features to enhance the search experience further. These include language simplification, multi-step reasoning for complex queries, improved organisation of search results, and even the integration of video content into search prompts.

Also read: Google I/O 2024: New Gemini AI features announced for Workspace users- All Details

As Google continues to innovate, it promises that these updates are just the beginning of a reimagined search experience, with more exciting developments on the horizon.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 08:30 IST
Trending: apple music starts 10-day countdown, unveils the 100 best albums of all time oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window iphone users get a new whatsapp update- here’s what’s new and all features explained google i/o 2024: google adds 'ask photos' for voice and text image searches with gemini ai integration this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call apple ipod is dead, but check out these ipod alternatives- from walkman to mighty vibe openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live whatsapp backups will now count towards google drive storage; know how it will affect you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes

Best Deals For You

WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience
Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience
Apple iPad event: Upcoming Apple Pencil may feature haptic feedback and new gestures
Apple iPad event: Upcoming Apple Pencil may feature haptic feedback and new gestures
Garmin
Top smartwatches under 25000: Check Fitbit Versa 4, Garmin Venu Sq, Fossil Gen 6, more
Nothing Phone 1 to get ChatGPT integration with Nothing OS 2.5.5 update
Nothing Phone 1 to get ChatGPT integration with Nothing OS 2.5.5 update - Details

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets