How jellyfish shut down one of Europe’s biggest nuclear plants and why this may happen more often in warmer seas

A jellyfish bloom clogged a nuclear plant’s seawater intakes, so reactors were reduced to protect cooling. This is a known risk that is getting more common. What’s the fix?

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 15 2025, 11:06 IST
Jellyfish can clog intake screens, making pumps starve and reactors slow. Smarter intakes and better forecasts turn a surprise shutdown into a small bump.
Jellyfish can clog intake screens, making pumps starve and reactors slow. Smarter intakes and better forecasts turn a surprise shutdown into a small bump. (AI-generated)

Imagine running one of Europe's largest power stations by the sea and your cooling intake suddenly chokes on jelly. Not a metaphor, actual jellyfish. France's Gravelines nuclear plant reportedly took four of six reactors offline after a dense bloom clogged its seawater intake screens, The New York Times reported. It sounds absurd until you look at the plumbing. Thermal plants, including nuclear, live or die on continuous cooling flow. When intake pressure drops and temperatures trend up, the safest move is to ramp down fast.

Why jellyfish cause trouble for cooling systems

Seawater enters through channels with metal racks and moving screens that catch debris and marine life before water reaches the pumps and heat exchangers. On a normal day, this works fine. During a jellyfish bloom, there is too much biomass at once. The screens clog, water flow drops, and pumps start to strain. Under pressure, jellyfish can also break into a thick gel that slips through meshes and fouls equipment downstream. In the control room, you see the same warning signs every time. Pressure across the screens rises, pump suction falls, temperatures start to creep up, and the plant reduces power to protect safety margins.

Operators are not helpless. Faster moving screens with automatic wash jets can clear more jellyfish in less time. Air bubble curtains at the intake mouth can nudge organisms away without harming them. Some plants add seasonal barriers in the water, though these need maintenance and permits. Forecasting is getting better too. Satellite maps of sea temperature and chlorophyll, paired with local sensors, can flag bloom risks a few days ahead so teams clean screens early or plan to reduce load. The hard part is speed. Intake channels move huge volumes. If a bloom arrives on a strong tide at night, you need measures in place before it hits.

Also read
What's the solution?

Warmer coastal waters, lower oxygen pockets, and more hard surfaces from ports, marinas, and turbines help jellyfish thrive. Overfishing removes natural checks. Result? Bigger, more frequent blooms near places where intakes were designed to older conditions. The fix is resilience by design. This includes using multi stage screening with higher debris capacity and quick change parts and adding backup pump trains. In addition, keeping jellyfish off the intake face is possible with bubble curtains or gentle acoustic fields. Give plants a hybrid option to switch to closed cycle or auxiliary dry cooling during short bloom events, trading a bit of efficiency for continuity.

Grid planning matters as much as plumbing. Keep some fast ramping capacity ready, use demand response agreements, and make sure short power reductions do not cause a ripple effect. Tie it all together with forecasting that turns reaction into preparation. Nuclear plants are built to put safety first, which is why Gravelines could slow down without drama. The next step is making sure the grid can flex when nature throws a curveball and the seawater in front of an intake is no longer a single point of failure.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 17:03 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets