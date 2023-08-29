Home Tech News How PayPal is using AI to combat fraud, and make it easier to pay

How PayPal is using AI to combat fraud, and make it easier to pay

John Kim, chief product officer for PayPal, spoke with The Associated Press about how the company is using the early proliferation of artificial intelligence technologies in its business.

By:AP
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 06:35 IST
artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence has been the buzzword of 2023 ever since ChatGPT made its public debut earlier this year, with businesses. (Pixabay)
artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence has been the buzzword of 2023 ever since ChatGPT made its public debut earlier this year, with businesses. (Pixabay)

Artificial intelligence has been the buzzword of 2023 ever since ChatGPT made its public debut earlier this year, with businesses, schools, universities and even non-profits looking for ways to integrate AI in their operations.

John Kim, chief product officer for PayPal, spoke with The Associated Press about how the company is using the early proliferation of artificial intelligence technologies in its business, as well as PayPal's future in payments when there's so much competition. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: How have security issues changed since you've been in this role or similar roles? How much more complicated or sophisticated are threats or opportunities to protect customer data?

A: One way you you can put it is that the fraud is a pretty big business, it's growing and getting more sophisticated by the day. It used to be that you would get, let's say, an email sent to you and you'd find something off about it, right? Like there's a misspelling and you think "Gosh, I don't see this person misspelling this common thing" or the email seems to imply that it doesn't have a deep understanding of who I am. Then it became voices over the phone trying to convince you to do something. Now people can create whole identities using AI.

Q: How are you integrating AI into the work you're doing? Where do you see the most promise for AI in payments?

A: We're planning on launching three new products with ties to AI in the next 120 days. For example, we have a checkout feature we are rolling out that uses AI to keep track of all the permutations of your addresses and personal information that you might use, and use AI to predict the right one to use with the right merchant. We currently try to detect unusual patterns — for example, patterns where fraudsters are trying to test your stolen card out to see if it's good or not — and alert you through the PayPal wallet so you can get that card shut down with your bank quickly. But detecting these patterns can get really complicated, and the patterns can change on the fly, so AI we believe will help us anticipate these changes and keep us ahead.

Q: But on that same point, where do you think AI is being oversold in some ways, or where do you think that the use case in your industry isn't really there quite yet?.

A: I think AI has captured a lot of people's imaginations this year. It's made its way to boardrooms, into stores, every product conversation. Some people have been skeptical, and I think some skepticism is healthy. For example, we want to use AI to increase our chatbots' capability to engage with customers, but how much do we invest in such technology — which can be expensive to develop and run — when a customer service agent could do it better? Cost is going to be a massive issue. But in this short timetable since ChatGPT launched in March, I think you can't dismiss any claim you hear about AI at the moment because it's moving so fast.

Q: A lot of competition has entered into the payments space in the last several years. Apple Pay. Google Pay. Buy now, pay later. PayPal is the oldest company in the online payments industry. What challenges have there been in trying to differentiate PayPal from the competition?

A: PayPal really was a one-of-a-kind company for much of the early part of its life. So back then it was really about just getting scale. You didn't really have to sell the value proposition. But now we really have to focus on the value proposition. Customers every day choose how they wish to pay for things, so you need to provide value above just being a method to pay, like security and fraud protection, or letting people now they are fully protected while at the same time making us the easiest way to pay.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 06:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets