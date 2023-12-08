How to benefit from WhatsApp's self-destructing voice messages?

In today's fast-paced digital communication era, privacy and control over shared content are becoming increasingly important. Many messaging apps are incorporating features to enhance user control, and one such feature gaining popularity is the WhatsApp "View Once" mode for voice messages.

According to a report by The Verge, WhatsApp has expanded its "View Once" feature to include voice messages. It will allow users to send audio notes that disappear after being listened to. This update will add an extra layer of privacy for users who want to share sensitive or confidential information without the risk of sharing it to wrong people. Check here to Know how you can benefit from this new feature of WhatsApp:

Securing Sensitive Information:

One of the primary advantages of self-destructing voice messages is the ability to share sensitive information securely. Whether you're discussing confidential work matters, sharing personal details, or even providing credit card information, the ‘View Once' mode ensures that the recipient can only listen to the message once. This minimizes the risk of unauthorized access or accidental exposure.

Planning Surprises and Special Moments:

WhatsApp suggests using the self-destructing voice messages for planning surprises. Whether you're organizing a birthday celebration, a special date, or a surprise gift, this feature adds an element of secrecy to your plans. By sending voice messages that vanish after being played, you can maintain the surprise factor and build anticipation without worrying about getting it discovered.

Avoiding Message Forwarding and Saving:

The View Once mode prevents recipients from exporting, forwarding, saving, or recording the voice message. This control ensures that your messages stay within the conversation and cannot be shared without your knowledge. It adds an extra level of reassurance for users who value their privacy and want to maintain control over the content they share.

As informed by Meta, the ‘View Once' for voice messages will be gradually rolling out to iOS and Android users across the world in over next few days. To access the View Once mode for voice messages, users can tap a small "1" icon that appears to the right of the voice note waveform while recording. Installing the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS allows users to benefit from this new privacy feature. Follow the steps below to use the View once WhatsApp features for Voice messages.

1- Begin by opening an individual or group chat on your preferred messaging app.

2. Tap the microphone icon to start recording your voice message. Hold down the record button to capture your message.

3. Swipe up to lock the recording, ensuring that your message remains secure while you prepare to send it.

4. Look for the "View Once" button on your screen. Tap it, and when it turns green, you have successfully activated View Once mode for your voice message.

5- With View Once mode activated, tap the send button to dispatch your voice message. This ensures that the recipient can only view or listen to it once.

6- If the recipient has listened the message, you'll be able to see an opened receipt in the chat when they open your view once voice message. This provides transparency about the recipient's engagement with your content.

WhatsApp's self-destructing voice messages bring an enhancement to user privacy. By embracing this feature, users can communicate more securely, share personal moments confidently, and protect sensitive information effectively. As technology evolves, these privacy-focused updates continue to empower users with greater control over their digital conversations.