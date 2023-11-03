Icon
Home Tech News Hubble Space Telescope snaps special Jupiter image; NASA releases stunning photo

NASA has recently released a breathtaking image of Jupiter with the help of the Hubble Space Telescope.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 23:39 IST
The image of Jupiter snapped by the Hubble Space Telescope has been captured in a color composite of Ultraviolet wavelengths. ( Representative Image) (NASA)

It may be quite old and the technology on it may resemble something ancient, but Hubble Space Telescope keeps giving, year in and year out even though it has been replaced by its extremely young heir, the James Webb Space Telescope. And now, the never-say-die-spirit of the Hubble Telescope has generated another awesome gift for humanity - a stupendous image of Jupiter. The ultraviolet-observing capabilities of this telescope have now allowed astronomers to study the short, high-energy wavelengths of light that we humans can not see with our naked eyes. This image of Jupiter has been released by NASA.

Ultraviolet view of Jupiter

The recent image of Jupiter released by NASA has been captured a color composite of ultraviolet wavelengths in a color composite of Ultraviolet wavelengths. According to a recent blog by NASA, this image was released in honor of Jupiter reaching opposition. This phenomenon happens when the planet and the Sun are on opposite sides of the sky. This phenomenal image of Jupiter also shows a storm known as the “Great Red Spot.” This storm appears to be red with the naked human eye, but in this captured image it looks darker. This phenomenon might have happened because high-altitude haze particles absorb light at these wavelengths.

The data used to create this mesmerizing ultraviolet image was collected as part of a Hubble project aimed at investigating Jupiter's superstorm system, as explained by NASA. The color in the image is false as the human eye is not capable of detecting ultraviolet light. Because of this reason, the colors that are visible in the ultraviolet spectrum were assigned to the image of Jupiter. Each one of the images was captured with a different ultraviolet filter. The colors used for each filter were Blue: F225W, Green: F275W, and Red: F343N.

Hubble Space Telescope

NASA's Hubble Telescope has over 1.5 million observations and 20,000+ papers published on its discoveries. Hubble is one of the most remarkable science projects of NASA. This telescope has not only studied the impacts of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 on Jupiter, but it has also observed the storms on the planet - a truly outstanding invention.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 23:39 IST
