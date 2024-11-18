Hyderabad students and tutor turn to crime to clear online gaming debts: Here’s what went wrong?

In a startling turn of events, three individuals in Hyderabad found themselves behind bars after becoming entangled in the world of online gaming. Despite their promising academic backgrounds, two engineering students and their tutor resorted to crime to clear debts accumulated from their addiction to gaming. Their arrests raise serious questions about the impact of digital gaming on mental health and behaviour.

How Did It Start?

The accused, identified as Bonta Anil, a master's graduate in Mathematics from Nalgonda, alongside two engineering students, were involved in separate chain snatching incidents that occurred in September and October, according to a report by The Times of India. Police investigations revealed that these young men, despite their promising futures, were trapped in the vicious cycle of online gaming addiction, leading them to commit crimes to repay their escalating debts.

DCP Maheshwaram, Sunitha Reddy, explained that the three had borrowed large sums of money from family and friends to fund their gaming habits. Unable to repay the debts, they resorted to criminal activities, with Anil committing two chain snatching offences in Pahadishareef and Ibrahimpatnam to settle his financial crisis.

Anil's case highlights the dangerous path that many individuals may take under the grip of addiction. Initially, his parents intervened, moving him to Hyderabad and assisting him financially, including purchasing a bike. However, unable to escape the pull of online gaming, Anil borrowed more money to fund his habit, ultimately leading him to a criminal act.

The Rise of Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD)

This scenario is not an isolated incident but a growing concern as the effects of Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) becomes more apparent. Recognized by the World Health Organization, IGD is a behavioural addiction that causes individuals to prioritise gaming over other aspects of life, often resulting in negative consequences. According to psychologist Dr. Rituparna Ghosh, IGD traps individuals in a cycle of dependency, leading to severe mental health issues and impulsive behaviours.

The symptoms of IGD include constant preoccupation with gaming, irritability when unable to play, and an increasing need to game for longer periods to achieve the same satisfaction. In extreme cases, individuals may neglect academic responsibilities, relationships, and physical well-being, all in pursuit of a fleeting sense of escape.

This case serves as a warning that addiction to online gaming can have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the mental health of individuals but also leading to criminal behaviour. The arrest of these young men underscores the need for greater awareness and intervention to prevent further harm caused by this growing issue.