I paid $200… ChatGPT outage annoys users as they thrash OpenAI

ChatGPT down is trending everywhere on the internet as the users of OpenAI's famous AI tool struggle to access the services even after paying a subscription fee of $200. This unexpected disruption has impacted key services including the API, ChatGPT, and the newly introduced Sora, affecting both casual users and those relying on these technologies for professional purposes.

Service Interruption

According to DownDetector.com, there were 2,483 reports of issues at around 5AM IST, highlighting the scale of the outage. The problem appears to be universal, affecting users regardless of whether they have a free or premium subscription, with many voicing their frustrations on social media.

“WOW @sama @chatgpt Literally people pay $200-20 a month!!! for your service and you become unavailable. Manage your service or don't sell it for such a high price. Everybody should be getting refunds, if you take into account how sold out you are and refusing any real request” a frustrated user wrote on X.

“Yesterday I bought $200 ChatGPT plan for very important test” another user wrote.

OpenAI Responds

OpenAI has acknowledged the situation via their status page, admitting, "We have reports of API calls returning errors, and difficulties logging in to platform.openai.com and ChatGPT. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix." However, they have not provided an estimated time for when services might return to normal, leaving many in uncertainty.

Impact on Users

The outage has hit particularly hard for subscribers to services like the GPTPro plan, who depend on OpenAI's offerings for critical business operations. With no quick solution in sight, these users are either turning to alternative AI tools or waiting for the resolution of OpenAI's technical difficulties. This incident underscores the reliance on AI services and the potential chaos when such systems fail.