A British YouTuber, Maximilian Arthur Fosh, known as Max Fosh, gained attention after faking his death to secure a refund from an airline. Fosh, 30, revealed in a video how he travelled to a small Italian territory to arrange a fake funeral as part of his plan to get back 37.28 GBP (around Rs. 4,300).

How the YouTuber Fakes His Death to Get a Flight Refund

Fosh explained that he had booked a flight two months earlier but could not use it. When he requested a refund, he discovered a clause stating that airlines only provide cash refunds to passengers who have died. He described this as a “cheeky legal clause” often overlooked by travellers. The video, titled “I Technically Died,” shows how he took advantage of this rule.

Also read: iOS 26: From visual intelligence to message filters - Here's what's coming to your iPhone

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To obtain proof of death, Fosh visited the Principality of Seborga, a self-declared micronation in northern Italy. There, he met Princess Nina Menegatto and received an official death certificate. The officials invited him to learn about Seborga's history and culture and even offered a state visit.

Using the death certificate, Fosh submitted a refund request to the airline. The airline accepted the claim and asked for bank details to process the refund. However, his lawyer later advised him to pause the refund to avoid legal trouble. The lawyer stated, “It's not fraud, but it is fraudulent,” and insisted that Fosh stop.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone leaked via One UI 8 animations- When will it launch?

Online Reactions

The YouTube video has attracted more than two million views and sparked various reactions online. Some commenters found the stunt amusing, while others criticised it. One user said, “Your lawyer must have a very interesting time dealing with you.” Another commented, “Dude is so petty that he booked another flight just to get a refund.”

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro, Reno 14 5G mobiles launched in India at a price of under ₹40,000: Camera, processor and more

Airline Refund Policies

Airlines typically offer refunds for cancelled or delayed flights, but policies vary. Many allow refunds if cancelled within a set period or if the airline cancels or significantly changes the flight. Non-refundable tickets often come with limited refund options, such as only taxes and fees being returned or travel credits being offered.