Most over-ear headphones today promise a lot, but only a few manage to balance comfort, features, and sound in daily use. With the Noise Master Buds Max, the focus seems clear - to offer a complete listening experience that fits into everyday routines without friction. After spending time with them across work, travel, and long listening sessions, I looked beyond the spec sheet to see how they actually perform where it matters: design, usability, and sound consistency.

Noise Master Buds Max Review: Design

The first thing I noticed about the Noise Master Buds Max was how clean and simple the design looks. Even though the headphones are mostly plastic, they still manage to leave a good first impression. Noise offers them in Onyx, Titanium, and Silver. I used the Onyx version, which keeps things subtle while adding a small vinyl-style pattern on the earcups that gives the headset its own identity.

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The earcups are covered in vegan leather and have enough padding to stay comfortable for long listening sessions. They sit well around the ears and create a proper seal without causing heat buildup. The headband has a C-shaped frame with metal support inside, so adjusting the fit feels easy and secure.

One detail that stands out is the 'Sound by Bose' branding on the sides, which emphasises the collaboration behind the sound system. It is a small branding element, but it reminds you that the sound side of things has outside input.

The earcups fold inward, which makes the headphones easier to carry in a bag. Noise also includes a velvet pouch in the box. There's a small light bar on the left earcup that shows charging and pairing status.

Controls are placed on the earcups. The left side carries the USB-C port, while the right side holds the power and playback buttons. Each button has a raised texture, which helps you locate them without removing the headphones. One thing to note: there is no 3.5mm audio jack here.

At 262g, they are not the lightest over-ear headphones, but they never felt heavy during daily use. The IPX4 rating also means you can wear them during workouts without worrying about sweat. The plastic does feel a bit thin in places, but overall comfort and practicality still work in its favour.

Noise Master Buds Max Review: App, Smart Controls, Connectivity and Everyday Convenience

In day-to-day use, the companion app turned out to be more useful than I expected. It gives you quick access to features like Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode, EQ adjustments, and spatial audio. The layout is simple, and most settings are easy to find. I never felt the need to dig through multiple menus just to change something, which makes the experience smoother.

One feature that stood out during my time with the headphones was Focus Mode. It locks the onboard buttons so they do not respond to accidental touches. I found this helpful when lying down or shifting the headset while listening to music. The app also includes a Find My Headphones option. It is a small addition, but it can save time if you misplace them at home or at work.

Connectivity has been steady. Pairing over Bluetooth is quick, and Android users get the added ease of Google Fast Pair. The headphones also support dual device pairing, so I could stay connected to my laptop and phone at the same time. Switching between the two devices is not instant, but it works reliably once connected.

Noise has also included support for the LHDC 5.0 codec. When used with supported devices, it helps deliver cleaner audio over Bluetooth, though the improvement may not be obvious to everyone.

Another feature I appreciated was wear detection. The music pauses as soon as you remove the headphones and resumes when you put them back on. It worked consistently in my testing.

Spatial audio is available too, though it does not include head tracking. It adds a slight sense of space to the sound, but the change is subtle. Many listeners may choose to keep it turned off.

Noise Master Buds Max Review: Audio Performance

The first thing I noticed after putting on the Noise Master Buds Max was how confidently they handle bass. Since the headphones carry Sound by Bose tuning, expectations are naturally high, and for the most part, they deliver. The bass has depth and punch but avoids the muddy effect that many headphones in this price range struggle with. Vocals stay clear and sit comfortably in the mix rather than getting buried under the low end.

My playlist during testing moved across classic Bollywood tracks, qawwali, mushaira recordings, and a few international chart hits. Songs like Shake It To The Max by Moliy and Silent Addy sounded lively, with vocals staying clear over the beat. The headphones do lean toward bass, but they rarely overwhelm the rest of the mix. At times, the mids can feel slightly restrained, though the Dynamic EQ does a decent job of adjusting the balance as the volume changes.

Tracks with multiple layers gave a better sense of what these headphones can do. Listening to Die With A Smile, BIRDS OF A FEATHER, and Kendrick Lamar's luther, I noticed good separation between instruments and vocals. The soundstage feels fairly open for a pair in this segment. At lower volumes, the bass takes more attention, but once you move the volume up a bit, the balance between lows, mids, and highs settles nicely. I found the sweet spot around the 70- 75 percent mark, where everything feels more even. Importantly, I did not notice distortion, even when pushing the volume higher.

Bass-heavy tracks like Man Kunto Maula by Javed Bashir and Ali Azmat highlight the low-end strength. The default tuning already delivers a strong punch, and turning on ANC seems to boost the bass slightly, which many listeners may enjoy. Some songs do feel like they could use a bit more sparkle in the treble, though this is not unusual at this price.

The Spatial Audio option, however, did not work well for me. Instead of adding depth, it made the sound feel hollow. I mostly kept it turned off.

For noise control, the headphones handle daily situations reasonably well. Street sounds and metro noise fade into the background, but stronger noises—like aircraft engines or nearby office conversations- still slip through. Transparency mode works as expected and lets in outside sound when needed.

One feature that did not feel reliable was wear detection. There were times when the music continued playing even after I removed the headphones, and on a few occasions, it even switched to a different app that was playing music.

Noise Master Buds Max Review: Battery Life and Charging

Battery life turned out to be one of the strongest parts of my experience with the Noise Master Buds Max. In daily use, I didn't feel the need to charge them often. With ANC off, the headphones lasted close to the company's claim of 60 hours. Turning ANC on reduced that to around 35 - 40 hours, which still covered many days of listening. I could easily get through nearly two weeks of moderate use before reaching for the charger. The quick charge feature also helped during busy days, just 10 minutes plugged in gave me around 8–9 hours of playback. The device charges via USB-C and takes a few hours to reach full capacity, but thanks to its long-lasting battery, I rarely needed to think about it.

Final Verdict

The Noise Master Buds Max gets the basics right with a comfortable design, long battery life, and a feature set that fits daily use. The “Sound by Bose” tag here refers to sound tuning support, and it shows in the controlled bass and clear vocals. However, mids can feel held back, spatial audio underdelivers, and wear detection is inconsistent. The build also leans on plastic. At Rs. 9,999, it makes sense for users who want a strong battery and bass-focused sound, but those seeking balanced audio or finer build quality may want to look elsewhere.