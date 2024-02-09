 iCloud, Apple Music and Apple TV user? Apple just added new Windows experiences for you | Tech News
Home Tech News iCloud, Apple Music and Apple TV user? Apple just added new Windows experiences for you

iCloud, Apple Music and Apple TV user? Apple just added new Windows experiences for you

Apple unveils a redesign of the iCloud for Windows app, introducing a host of improvements to streamline content synchronization and accessibility on PCs. With revamped features and a user-friendly interface, the update aims to enhance the overall experience for Windows users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 09 2024, 20:47 IST
iCloud for Windows app
The redesigned iCloud for Windows app by Apple offers enhanced functionality and accessibility for seamless synchronization of content across devices and PCs.
iCloud for Windows app
The redesigned iCloud for Windows app by Apple offers enhanced functionality and accessibility for seamless synchronization of content across devices and PCs.

Apple has some good news for iCloud, Apple Music and Apple TV users. Apple has introduced a comprehensive overhaul of the iCloud for Windows app, aiming to enhance user experience and streamline content synchronization across devices. The revamped app boasts a redesigned interface, offering improved clarity regarding the syncing process and accessibility of iCloud content on PC.

Key features of the redesigned iCloud for Windows app include a revamped onboarding and setup procedure, a detailed syncing status indicator illustrating the progress of content uploads and downloads, convenient shortcuts for accessing iCloud content on PC, and optimizations for photo syncing performance when using Microsoft Photos. Additionally, the update introduces support for physical security keys for secure Apple ID sign-in, reduces the frequency of sign-in prompts, and implements various other enhancements.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Users can now seamlessly access photos, files, passwords, and other vital information from their Apple devices on their Windows PC through the iCloud for Windows app. Among the functionalities offered are iCloud Photos, enabling users to maintain photo synchronization across all devices and their PC, create and manage Shared Albums, and view photos directly within the Microsoft Photos app on Windows 11.

Furthermore, iCloud Drive facilitates secure storage and retrieval of files and folders, with the ability to easily share files via File Explorer. The iCloud Passwords app allows users to conveniently manage passwords on their Windows PC, sync passwords across devices and PC using Chrome or Edge, and generate Time-based One-Time Passwords (TOTP).

Additionally, iCloud Contacts, Calendars, and Bookmarks ensure that contacts, calendars, and browser bookmarks remain updated across all devices and PC. Users can seamlessly integrate their iCloud Calendar with Outlook, while browser bookmarks in Edge, Firefox, and Google Chrome automatically synchronize with Safari.

Moreover, Apple has transformed iTunes for Windows into four separate apps, namely Apple Music, Apple TV, Devices, and iTunes. The Apple Music app offers an updated interface with features such as lossless playback, time-synced lyrics, and 4K music videos. The new Apple TV app provides access to original Apple TV+ programming, along with library and purchased or rented video content, including 4K playback and Subscription channels. The Devices app allows for updating, syncing, and backing up Apple devices, while the iTunes app continues to serve as the platform for Podcasts and Audiobooks.

Also, read these top stories today:

Most scams reported to finance app Revolut started their journey on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Most money was lost to “get-rich-quick” schemes. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Satya Nadella Plugs Microsoft's AI tools! Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urged in a speech to Indian computer code developers that they use the company's AI tools. “We have the best model, today even,” he said. “We're waiting for the competition to arrive. It'll arrive, I'm sure.” Dive in here

Bad results coming? Weak results from Google, Snap and other big sellers of online ads are raising concerns that Wall Street's optimistic growth forecasts are setting investors up for rude surprise this year. Know what it is about here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Feb, 20:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened
GTA Online
Rockstar unveils GTA Online's weekly discounts, offering players savings and thrills; check deadline
Microsoft
FTC Dings Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Layoffs in Court
GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets