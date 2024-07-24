IGL warns customers of new scam: What is it, how it works and what you can do to stay safe

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is alerting customers about a new wave of fraud targeting piped natural gas users. Following a recent increase in fake electricity bills and India Post notifications, scammers have turned their attention to gas connections, using deceptive tactics to trick customers.

How the IGL Connection Scam Operates

Scammers are employing a familiar tactic, sending text messages or making phone calls to customers. They falsely claim that the customer's gas connection will be disconnected unless an outstanding bill is paid immediately. These deceptive messages generally include a bogus customer service number. When customers call the number, they are coerced into making an online payment.

A recent example of such a scam includes a notification received by a Times of India team member, which was sent multiple times over several days. The notification read:

"Dear customer, your IGL gas connection will be disconnected tonight at 10:30 PM because your previous month's bill was not updated. Please immediately contact our IGL office at 7365990141. Thank you," Times of India reported.

In some cases, scammers impersonate IGL representatives and threaten disconnection if the bill is not paid right away. This pressure often leads customers to make payments out of fear.

IGL's Advisory on the Scam

IGL advises customers to remain cautious of such fraudulent communications. The company recommends making payments only through official IGL channels and verifying any suspicious activities directly with them.

Tips to Protect Yourself from Such Scams

1. Stay Calm: If you receive a suspicious message or call, remain calm. Ignore these communications if you have already paid your bill.

2. Check for Errors: Look for spelling and grammatical mistakes in the message. Official communications from IGL are formatted correctly.

3. Avoid Suspicious Numbers: Do not call any numbers provided in the fraudulent messages. Always use the official IGL website for bill payments.

4. Visit Official Channels: If you visit the IGL website, a “FRAUD ALERT” pop-up will notify you of ongoing scams.

5. Do Not Download Apps: Scammers may ask you to download apps or click on links for payment. IGL warns against engaging with these requests.

IGL urges all customers to stay vigilant and verify any concerns through official channels to avoid falling victim to these scams.