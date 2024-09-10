IIT graduate joined Apple as product manager, now the key behind iPhone 16's…

IIT graduates are currently spearheading few of the biggest tech companies in the world. Known for their skills and out of the box thinking, IIT graduates are known to shine on the big stage and one such alumnus of IIT Delhi is going viral on X for the similar reason. At the Apple event 2024, the Cupertino-based giant marked the launch of the new iPhone 16 series. During the keynote presentation, one of the big features in the iPhone 16, Camera Control, was introduced and presented by an IIT Delhi graduate. The techie that we are talking about is Piyush Pratik who is currently the Product Manager for iPhone at Apple. Although Piyush is getting attention from netizens after the launch of iPhone 16, it is worth noting that he was the leading product manager for iPhone 13 line-up and 2nd-gen iPhone SE too.

Piyush Pratik's journey before Apple

Piyush Pratik has been working for Apple for more than 5 years and before landing the job in Cupertino, he worked for a few other giants. Pratik holds a Dual Degree - Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Master of Technology (M.Tech), Biochemical Engineering & Biotechnology from IIT Delhi. After his graduation, he started his career as an associate consultant at Bain & Company before moving to InMobi in 2013 as Global Lead for Product Marketing. He was later promoted to the position of Director.

In 2017, he decided to pursue MBA from Stanford Business School. He was selected as a Reliance Dhirubhai Scholar and got 100% scholarship. Soon after getting his MBA degree, he was hired by Apple as Product Manager.

As a Product Manager at Apple, he is responsible for worldwide product management and product marketing for the iPhone, which is one of the world's most successful products. He works with a cross-functional team to define iPhone hardware and software features, partnering with engineering, industrial design, operations, finance, PR, and marketing communications throughout the complete product development cycle.



