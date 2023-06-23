Home Tech News Important Update! CUET PG admit card released online! Know where to download and exam dates here

Important Update! CUET PG admit card released online! Know where to download and exam dates here

Cuet PG admit card has been released online to candidates! The examination dates are June 24th and 25th. Candidates can visit cuet.nta.nic.in to download the hall ticket.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 17:41 IST
Cuet PG admit cards 2023 have been released online to applicants
Attention CUET candidates! NTA has released the Cuet PG admit cards online for the exams scheduled for June 24th and 25th. Candidates can download their hall tickets online by visiting the NTA official website. The date sheet has already been provided on the official website.

These exams will be held for candidates who could not be accommodated previously. Candidates must remember to bring their physical hall ticket with their photo attached and their thumb impression imprinted along with their government identity proof so they do not face any problems at the NTA exam center.

To download the hall ticket, candidates can enter their credentials such as application number ad date of birth on the NTA login site. If any candidate is facing problems logging in, then they can write a mail to Cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or contact 011-40759000 / 011- 69227700.

How to download CUET PG Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA - cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Admit Card mentioned.

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen, enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Your CUET PG 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Candidates must visit the website's to check essential notices frequently to be informed of any latest developments. Also, read the directions on the hall ticket. Again! Keep a physical duplicate of your admit card on you at all times to avoid any difficulties that can prevent you from entering the center. Visit the center the day before to familiarise yourself with the location and learn how long it will take to get to your assigned center.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 17:41 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets