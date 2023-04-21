Impressive markdown! Forget 74999 cost! Get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just 5749 THIS way

Flipkart has recently announced an unbelievable deal! You can now purchase the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at just Rs. 5749, which is a huge discount from its listed price of Rs. 74999. As one of the more affordable models in the Galaxy S21 series, the latest price cut makes it even more affordable for you.

At this new affordable price, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers a range of impressive features, including a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the high-performance Exynos 2100 chipset, and a triple-camera setup featuring a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. It also boasts a 32MP selfie camera on the front. Overall, this amazing deal is a fantastic opportunity to get your hands on a feature-rich and high-performance smartphone at an incredibly low price.

Know everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut

Flipkart is currently offering a massive 53 percent discount on the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. As per Flipkart's listing, it is priced at Rs. 74999, you can now get this phone for just Rs. 34999. If you want to reduce the price even further, you can take advantage of the exchange and bank offers available on Flipkart.

B0B45JLB8B

For bank offers, you can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs. 1000, as well as Rs. 1000 off on Axis Bank Credit Non-EMI and Credit Card EMI Transactions. Moreover, if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer. By exchanging your old phone, you can get up to Rs. 28250 off on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

When you combine the maximum discount available through both the card offers and exchange deal, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come down to just Rs. 5749. Don't miss out on this amazing deal!

However, it must be noted that the value of the exchange offer will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone. Hence, always check the available discount before proceeding to buy a new phone.