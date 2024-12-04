Imsha Pakistani Tiktoker viral video: Maryam Faisal, Minahil Malik, Kanwal Aftab MMS leak now…

Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video has been trending on Google Search for over a week, following a viral video that garnered widespread attention. Despite the ban on Chinese social media platforms like TikTok in India, Rehman has amassed a substantial following, including in neighbouring India. In response to the situation, she deactivated both her TikTok and Instagram accounts. A screenshot of her TikTok profile has since been circulating widely on social media.

The focus has now shifted to another Pakistani influencer, Maryam Faisal. The 0.6 million-follower TikToker is reportedly at the centre of a scandal, with an alleged intimate MMS video of her being leaked online. The video, which shows a woman resembling Faisal in compromising positions with a male companion, has begun circulating on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and in various WhatsApp groups, stirring a significant uproar.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another controversy involving TikTok influencer Kanwal Aftab. Last week, an obscene video allegedly featuring Aftab surfaced online, sparking outrage among her followers. Aftab, married to Zulqarnain Sikandar, often shares family moments on social media, including images with their young daughter. The leaked video has sparked an intense backlash from both her supporters and critics.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In addition to Aftab and Rehman, other Pakistani personalities, including TV host Mathira and TikToker Minahil Malik, have faced similar situations. Mathira, in particular, took to social media to address the misuse of her name and photos, urging followers to refrain from sharing fake content. She expressed her frustration, saying, "People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in. Please have shame!"

Critics of these leaked videos have suggested that some influencers may be staging these incidents to capitalise on the attention and increase their social media following. This growing trend, where intimate or private moments are exposed online, has raised questions about privacy, exploitation, and the ethics of using scandal to boost one's online presence.