Apple launched two new iPhones in 2025, and both these new models flopped in terms of sales and demand. If you are wondering about which models, then yes, we are talking about the iPhone 16e and the ultra-thin iPhone Air. Despite the underwhelming market responses, both of these models are expected to get successors, the iPhone 17e and iPhone Air 2, next year, which may reignite the spark or Apple's motive behind introducing these models.

The information was shared by tipster leaker Fixed Focus Digital; however, the exact sales number was not revealed. The iPhone 16e was launched for budget-conscious consumers who want to experience flagship-like features at a lower price. However, the smartphone's price point was quite higher than expected, and the competition in the segment is also quite high. With phones like the Google Pixel 9a, the OnePlus 13R, and others, the iPhone 16e was not able to impress buyers.

On the other hand, the ultra-thin iPhone Air surely grabbed attention for its slim build and premium design. However, it features compromises, and a whopping price tag was not able to impress the end consumers. Now, the smartphone is experiencing a major downfall in terms of sales, and the manufacturers have already started limiting production, according to reports.

Now, as we wait for the iPhone 17e and iPhone Air 2, we expect Apple to bring significant upgrades or competitive features that may persuade buyers. While the rumours surrounding the iPhone Air 2 are slim, it is said to feature a dual camera setup, whereas the iPhone 17e is rumoured to feature an A19 chip. Now, we simply have to wait until the launch of next-generation models to see how Apple plans to climb the ladder with heavy competition.