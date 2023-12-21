Icon
In a first by AI, CyberRunner achieves superhuman feat, beats human in game-tries to cheat too!

AI triumphs over humans in physical skill for the first time. CyberRunner, an ETH Zurich robot, breaks maze-solving records, showcasing advancements in accessible, real-world machine learning.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 17:24 IST
Meet CyberRunner, the robot from ETH Zurich, which mastered a physical maze game to beat humans, and pave the way for accessible AI research. (Thomas Bi/ YouTube)

In a groundbreaking achievement, artificial intelligence (AI) has transcended the bounds of human physical prowess, marking a historic moment where machines outperform their human counterparts in a skill-based game. Conventionally, AI's dominance was observed in cerebral challenges like chess and Go, or virtual scenarios. However, a recent development by researchers at ETH Zurich has propelled AI into the realm of physical skill, a domain traditionally considered exclusive to humans.

The ETH Zurich team introduced an AI robot named CyberRunner, programmed to master the labyrinth maze game. Negotiating this game requires not only spatial reasoning and motor skills as well as good old fashioned practice. Equipped with two motorized hands, a camera for vision, and a computational brain, CyberRunner operates much like a human player. 

CyberRunner's Learning Journey

Employing advanced model-based reinforcement learning, the robot learns through experience, making decisions and predicting outcomes based on various actions. As CyberRunner maneuvers through the labyrinth, it continually refines its motor skills through algorithmic enhancements.

Impressively, after just 6.06 hours of practice, CyberRunner surpassed the world record set by a human player in 2022. Former record-holder Lars Goran Danielsson's time of 15.41 seconds was outperformed by CyberRunner, completing the maze in an astonishing 14.48 seconds- an improvement of over 6 percent.

Cheater! The Human-Like Traits of CyberRunner

During its learning process, CyberRunner displayed human-like behavior by discovering shortcuts and even attempting to cheat. Researchers intervened to ensure ethical play, highlighting an unexpected aspect of AI behavior that mimics innate human traits.

The project leaders, Thomas Bi and Prof. Raffaello D'Andrea, emphasize the accessibility of their research. The preprint of the research paper is available on www.CyberRunner.ai, and the entire project will be open-sourced on the website. D'Andrea envisions the project as an ideal platform for real-world machine learning and AI research, making cutting-edge experiments accessible to a wider audience at an affordable cost.

As the project gains momentum, D'Andrea anticipates a future where thousands of CyberRunners engage in large-scale, parallel experiments globally, ushering in a new era of citizen-driven AI research.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 16:38 IST
