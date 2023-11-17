Icon
Home Tech News In a first in Argentina, candidates roll out AI-powered deepfakes, political campaigns: 5 things to know

In a first in Argentina, candidates roll out AI-powered deepfakes, political campaigns: 5 things to know

The main candidates in Argentina's elections are using AI to create posters and deepfakes to gain public attention. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 17 2023, 14:14 IST
Icon
AI
Know how AI is being used to fight elections in Argentina. (AP)
AI
Know how AI is being used to fight elections in Argentina. (AP)

Over the last few months, we've seen astronomical growth in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and this technology is now being incorporated into nearly every sector. From healthcare, education, and gaming to even agriculture, AI is proving its mettle in some areas by allowing to get the work done more efficiently. However, perhaps the most innovative use of this technology is taking place in Argentina. Amidst the ongoing elections in the country, the two prime candidates are utilizing AI to fight their political battles. Here's everything we know about it.

AI in Argentina elections: 5 things to know

1. According to a report by the New York Times, the ongoing electoral campaigns in Argentina are witnessing both the main presidential candidates, Javier Milei of the Liberty Advances party, and Sergio Massa of the Union for the Homeland, using AI to build themselves up, while simultaneously putting the opposition down. To garner public attention, both candidates are using AI-created posters which can be seen on the streets of Buenos Aires.

2. One of the posters depicts Mr. Massa adorned with medals pointing to the sky while surrounded by older people looking up at him in hope. The other candidate, Mr. Milei, responded to it by depicting himself as a cartoon lion, while also putting out an AI-created image of Massa as a communist leader in an X post.

3. In another use of AI, Mr. Massa's team has created deepfakes with his face being put on famous scenes from films like Clockwork Orange and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas which show the lead character as somewhat unhinged.

4. Talking about the potential of AI, Mr. Massa told the New York Times, “I didn't have my mind prepared for the world that I'm going to live in. It's a huge challenge. We're on a horse that we have to ride but we still don't know its tricks.”

5. Mr. Massa was also shown a deepfake that was created by his campaign which had Mr. Millei talking about how the human organ market would function. In response, Mr. Massa said, “I don't agree with that use”. A spokesperson for him later clarified that such posts were clearly labeled AI-generated and are only for putting down political points, and entertainment.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Nov, 14:13 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Roblox
Roblox launches in-experience subscriptions, developers to benefit from new revenue streams
GTA Online
GTA 6 leak: From NPCs to open world, know how AI will impact the game
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon