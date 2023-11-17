In a first in Argentina, candidates roll out AI-powered deepfakes, political campaigns: 5 things to know

Over the last few months, we've seen astronomical growth in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and this technology is now being incorporated into nearly every sector. From healthcare, education, and gaming to even agriculture, AI is proving its mettle in some areas by allowing to get the work done more efficiently. However, perhaps the most innovative use of this technology is taking place in Argentina. Amidst the ongoing elections in the country, the two prime candidates are utilizing AI to fight their political battles. Here's everything we know about it.

AI in Argentina elections: 5 things to know

1. According to a report by the New York Times, the ongoing electoral campaigns in Argentina are witnessing both the main presidential candidates, Javier Milei of the Liberty Advances party, and Sergio Massa of the Union for the Homeland, using AI to build themselves up, while simultaneously putting the opposition down. To garner public attention, both candidates are using AI-created posters which can be seen on the streets of Buenos Aires.

2. One of the posters depicts Mr. Massa adorned with medals pointing to the sky while surrounded by older people looking up at him in hope. The other candidate, Mr. Milei, responded to it by depicting himself as a cartoon lion, while also putting out an AI-created image of Massa as a communist leader in an X post.

3. In another use of AI, Mr. Massa's team has created deepfakes with his face being put on famous scenes from films like Clockwork Orange and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas which show the lead character as somewhat unhinged.

4. Talking about the potential of AI, Mr. Massa told the New York Times, “I didn't have my mind prepared for the world that I'm going to live in. It's a huge challenge. We're on a horse that we have to ride but we still don't know its tricks.”

5. Mr. Massa was also shown a deepfake that was created by his campaign which had Mr. Millei talking about how the human organ market would function. In response, Mr. Massa said, “I don't agree with that use”. A spokesperson for him later clarified that such posts were clearly labeled AI-generated and are only for putting down political points, and entertainment.