In a first, scientists unveil a robot that sweats, breathes, and shivers

In a first, scientists unveil a robot that sweats, breathes, and shivers

The robot is being hailed as the world's first sweaty robot. It can generate heat, shiver, walk, and even breathe.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 17:20 IST
ANDI, the first sweaty robot can also breathe and shiver. (Reuters| SS)

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery - they have created a robot that can sweat, shiver and walk too. This innovative robot, called ANDI, has been developed by Thermetrics, a company in the United States, along with Arizona State University. ANDI is being hailed as the world's first sweaty robot.

According to Konrad Rykaczewski, an Associate Professor at Arizona State University, "ANDI sweats, generates heat, shivers, walks, and breathes." ANDI, also known as a "thermal mannequin," has been designed to study the effects of heat and extreme temperatures on the human body. It has 35 individually-controlled surfaces with pores similar to those found in the human body, allowing it to adapt to different temperatures.

Rykaczewski explains, "With this thermal mannequin, we can simulate conditions and observe how quickly the core temperature increases." The goal is to better understand how heat affects the human body, so that we can design solutions to address it effectively. This research is crucial because while there is a lot of information available about extreme heat, there is still much more to learn.

Jenni Vanos, an Associate Professor at Arizona State University, points out the significance of ANDI's outdoor capabilities. She says, "We can't expose humans to dangerous extreme heat for testing purposes. However, there are situations in places like Phoenix where people are dying due to the heat, and we don't fully understand the reasons behind it. ANDI can help us unravel these mysteries."

The researchers from Arizona State University plan to use ANDI to test the effects of extreme temperatures on different age groups and body types in Phoenix, an area known for its hot climate.

Ankit Joshi, a research scientist at the university and the lead operator of ANDI, explains, "We can input different models for various body mass indexes (BMI), age groups, and medical conditions into ANDI." This customized approach allows them to account for the variations in thermoregulation between individuals, such as those with diabetes or other medical conditions.

ANDI represents an exciting development in robotics and scientific research, as it opens new possibilities for studying the impact of heat on the human body in a safe and controlled manner. With ANDI's help, scientists hope to gain valuable insights that will contribute to the development of effective strategies for addressing the challenges posed by extreme temperatures.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 17:20 IST
