 Independence Day 2024: Security forces to implement AI based surveillance systems to fortify Red Fort security
Security forces are deploying AI technology at the Red Fort this Independence Day. The system will enhance surveillance, crowd management, and overall security during the celebrations.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 09 2024, 18:11 IST
Security forces will use AI technology to enhance protection around the Red Fort this Independence Day. (ANI)

As Independence Day is approaching, capital and national security forces are enhancing their measures to boost security at and around the Red Fort in New Delhi using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology. Reports indicate that the security plan includes sophisticated surveillance and crowd management tools.

Advanced AI Surveillance Systems

According to a report by ANI, AI-driven camera systems will be installed around the Red Fort for the upcoming celebrations. These cameras will feature capabilities such as facial recognition, crowd estimation, and vehicle number plate identification. They will monitor key entry and exit points, providing real-time data to security personnel. Additionally, the cameras are designed to identify abandoned items and detect unauthorised access.

Also read: UPI payments may soon be authenticated by Face ID, fingerprint: Here's what we know

700 CCTV Cameras Coverage

The security upgrade will involve deploying 700 CCTV cameras, with over 150 equipped with advanced video analytics. The system's features include recognizing vehicle number plates, detecting faces against watchlists, counting people, detecting intrusions, and monitoring audio. The cameras will also help in identifying abandoned objects in public areas.

Also read: ChatGPT now lets these users create cool AI images for free: Check all details

Enhanced Facial and Vehicle Recognition

An official revealed that the AI-enabled cameras will be strategically placed to accurately estimate crowd sizes at various points. The new facial recognition technology will match faces from live feeds and recorded footage with watchlist databases, enhancing the tracking of individuals. This system can identify multiple faces in group images and search for similar faces across multiple cameras.

Also read: Samsung recalling more than 10 lakh units of this product over fire risk, 40 injured so far

The new number plate recognition system will continuously process video to capture and record vehicle plates, adding an extra layer of surveillance.

Despite the advanced technology, human oversight remains crucial. More than 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces will be stationed around the Red Fort and other critical locations in central and north Delhi to ensure comprehensive safety during the event.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 18:11 IST
