Icon
Home Tech News India looks at AI with prism of openness, safety, and accountability: Rajeev Chandrasekhar at AI summit

India looks at AI with prism of openness, safety, and accountability: Rajeev Chandrasekhar at AI summit

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke at the first global summit on Artificial Intelligence in the UK.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Nov 01 2023, 22:39 IST
Icon
Now, get AI-powered content creation in Microsoft Teams with Typeface app
image caption
1/4 Bridging the Gap with Typeface's AI: Typeface produces tailored content, adapting images and copy for distinct target audiences. With easy modifications and agile workflows, users can effortlessly iterate content for diverse marketing initiatives.   (Microsoft)
image caption
2/4 Typeface integration into Microsoft Teams: Its presence within Microsoft Teams enhances collaborative productivity. Typeface Flow offers seamless access within Teams, aligning content creation with user workflows.    (Microsoft)
image caption
3/4 Optimizing Typeface for Teams: The Typeface Teams app adds exclusive functionalities. Users benefit from individual ideation within Teams, fostering personalized brainstorming experiences. Typeface's message extensions facilitate collaborative content utilization, from drafting blogs to enhancing video content.   (Microsoft)
AI Summit
4/4 Typeface for Teams excels in ideation and collaboration, merging generative AI's agility with the power of cohesive Teams environments.   (REUTERS)
AI Summit
icon View all Images
Britain's Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, right, greets India's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology as he arrives at the AI Safety Summit. (AP)

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in his address to the world's first global summit on Artificial Intelligence in the UK on Wednesday, said India looks at AI with a prism of openness, safety, trust and accountability. Addressing the 'AI Safety Summit 2023', Chandrasekhar said India has maintained that international collaborations and international conversations was extremely important at a time and a year when "technology is throwing up most exiting opportunities ever in the history of mankind."

The minister emphasised that India sees AI as "the next big opportunity."

"We are extremely clear in our minds on mitigation on what AI and indeed any emerging technology can and will represent, a prism of openness, safety, trust and accountability," he said

"Words like AI for good are something I don't understand. Is there an AI for bad? We certainly don't think there should be any doubt in anybody's minds that the future of technology must always be for the good," the Union Minister said at the plenary session of the summit.

Chandrasekhar added that "technooptimism notwithstanding a new regime needs to be built on the greater accountability of user harm, a greater accountability of those who use the platform whether it is caused by AI or the broader larger internet".

"We have learnt in the last 10-15 years as governments that by allowing innovation to get ahead of regulation, we open ourselves to the toxicity, misinformation and the weaponisation that we see on the internet today represented by social media and that is not what we want to chart for the AI," he said.

"We can certainly agree that this is not the vision we should have for AI in the coming years. We want AI and the broader internet context to represent goodness, safety, and trust and underpining this platforms, innovators must demonstrate accountability and uphold the law," he added.

The Union Minister noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had for years argued that the future of tech be it innovations or partnerships or the institutional framework for regulating the tech and innovations for the common good for all mankind should be driven by a coalition of nations rather than one country or two countries an institutional framework is a lot more sustainable.

"The Indian digital economy and the innovation economy and ecosystem today is growing by two and a half to three times faster than the non-digital part of the GDP. AI is a kinetic enabler of the already accelerating digital economy, innovation, growth, and governments," the minister said.

Chandrasekhar will also participate in discussions related to "Frontier AI risks," with a specific focus on "Risks to Global Safety from Frontier AI Misuse."

These discussions will delve into safety risks associated with recent and next-generation frontier AI models, including their implications for biosecurity and cybersecurity.

On the second day of the summit, the Union Minister will contribute to discussions regarding the establishment of a collaborative framework for AI among like-minded nations. He will shed light on India's perspective concerning AI risks in areas such as disinformation and electoral security.

Meanwhile, tech billionaire and CEO of X Elon Musk was among those who were seen at the two-day summit led by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that began today at the historic Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire.

The summit aims for attendees to "work towards a shared understanding of risks" and coordinate a global effort to minimise them, according to the UK government. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Nov, 22:39 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon