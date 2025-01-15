Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Indian Army Day 2025: The details you should be knowing before sharing WhatsApp wishes

Indian Army Day 2025: The details you should be knowing before sharing WhatsApp wishes

Indian Army Day 2025: If you are unsure as to why you are getting WhatsApp messages today around the Indian Army on WhatsApp groups then here’s a detailed history class for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 15 2025, 09:35 IST
For the first time in its history, the Indian Army's Army Day Parade is happening in Pune and not in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
For the first time in its history, the Indian Army's Army Day Parade is happening in Pune and not in New Delhi. (ANI Photo) (HT_PRINT)

Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on15th January to honour the valour, dedication, and sacrifices of the Indian Army. This day marks a significant milestone in India's history when, in 1949,Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from British General Sir Francis Butcher. This transition symbolised India's full military independence following its freedom from British colonial rule in 1947.

Now, if you are part of various groups on WhatsApp in India then you will have seen people sending wishes on Indian Army Day along with several other thoughts and opinions. So, if you are unaware about the Indian Army Day and you are unsure of the WhatsApp messages that you are getting on WhatsApp groups then here's a detailed history class for you.

The Historical Significance of Indian Army Day

The Indian Army has been a cornerstone of the nation's security, playing a crucial role in safeguarding the country against both external threats and internal disturbances. The handover of command to Field Marshal Cariappa not only marked a strategic shift but also highlighted India's capability to manage its military affairs independently. This day is a reminder of the Indian Army's pivotal role in upholding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

How is Indian Army Day Celebrated?

Indian Army Day is celebrated with grandeur across the country, particularly in the national capital, New Delhi. The celebrations include:

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.
  • Parades and Military Displays: The Indian Army showcases its strength through impressive parades and military exhibitions. These events display advanced weaponry, technology, and combat skills, reflecting the Army's preparedness to tackle any security challenges.
  • Gallantry Awards and Honours: Brave soldiers are recognised with prestigious gallantry awards for their exceptional courage and service. These awards serve as an inspiration to both military personnel and civilians.
  • Tributes to Martyrs: Wreath-laying ceremonies at war memorials, such as the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, pay homage to soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
  • Community Outreach Programmes: The Army engages with civilians through outreach initiatives, fostering a sense of unity and national pride.
     

For the first time in its history, the Indian Army's Army Day Parade is happening in Pune and not in New Delhi, to promote decentralisation of national military celebrations and to connect with more citizens across India.

Importance of Indian Army Day

1. Honouring Bravehearts: Indian Army Day is a solemn occasion to honour the bravery and selflessness of soldiers who risk their lives to protect the nation. It is a tribute to those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

2. Symbol of Self-Reliance: The transition of military leadership in 1949 marked India's move towards self-reliance in defence. It symbolises the country's ability to safeguard its own borders and interests.

3. Strengthening National Unity: By showcasing the Army's strength and commitment, Indian Army Day fosters a sense of national pride and unity among citizens. It reminds people of the sacrifices made to secure their freedom and peace.

4. Inspiring Future Generations: The day serves as an inspiration for young Indians to join the armed forces and contribute to the nation's security and development.

The Indian Army is one of the world's largest and most formidable forces, entrusted with defending the nation against external aggression and internal threats. Its role extends beyond warfare, involving disaster relief operations, peacekeeping missions, and infrastructure development in remote areas. The Army's unwavering commitment ensures the safety and stability of the nation.

Indian Army Day is not just a day of celebration but a solemn reminder of the dedication and sacrifices of the Indian Army. It commemorates a pivotal moment in India's journey towards self-reliance in defence and honours the countless soldiers who safeguard the nation. Observing this day instils a deep sense of respect, patriotism, and unity among citizens, reinforcing the importance of a strong and resilient military in preserving the country's freedom and integrity.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 09:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025
GTA 6 Map

GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five compelling reasons to revisit these classics before GTA 6 arrives
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets