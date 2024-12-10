Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Indian astronomers discover rare triple star system with three suns, unraveling planetary formation

Indian astronomers discover rare triple star system with three suns, unraveling planetary formation

Indian astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery in a unique triple-star system, shedding light on how planets could form in complex multi-star environments.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 10 2024, 12:08 IST
triple star system with three suns
Indian astronomers discover a triple-star system, offering new insights into planet formation in complex environments. (Pixabay)

A team of Indian astronomers has uncovered a groundbreaking discovery about how planets might form in multi-star systems. Led by Liton Majumdar from the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Odisha, the team studied the triple-star system GG Tau A, located 489 light-years from Earth, offering new insights into planetary formation in complex environments.

A Rare and Young Star System

GG Tau A stands out because it is not a typical star system. Unlike our Sun, which exists alone, this system contains three stars that orbit each other. Such configurations are rare in the universe and can significantly alter the dynamics of how planets form. The system is young, ranging from 1 to 5 million years old, making it an ideal candidate for understanding the early stages of planet formation.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: iOS 18.2 release this week: iPhone users to get powerful AI features on…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Role of Cold Temperatures in Planet Formation

A key feature of GG Tau A is its surrounding disk of gas and dust, where planets begin to form. In most star systems, planets develop around a single star. However, in multi-star systems like GG Tau A, the gravitational interactions between the stars can influence the behavior of the gas and dust in the disk. This presents a unique opportunity for scientists to study how planets form in such dynamic and complicated environments.

Also read: Sora AI video generator now available for public use- Here's everything you need to know

The research team utilised powerful radio telescopes located in Chile's Atacama Desert to examine the coldest regions of the disk, where temperatures drop to 12 to 16 degrees Kelvin, colder than the freezing point of carbon monoxide. In these icy regions, molecules freeze into small dust particles that play a crucial role in the planet formation process. As these particles collide and stick together, they grow into larger clumps, eventually forming planets as they accumulate more gas and dust.

Also read: MapMyIndia cancels investment in CEO Rohan Verma's startup, to shift focus to…

The Complexity of Multi-Star Systems

The cold temperatures are vital for planet formation, as they allow dust and gas particles to stick together more easily. Warmer conditions would prevent these particles from clumping, making it more difficult for planets to form. This discovery emphasises the significance of cold environments in planetary creation.

What makes GG Tau A particularly intriguing is its status as a multi-star system. While scientists have gathered a wealth of knowledge about planet formation around single stars, much less is understood about planetary development in systems with more than one star. The three stars of GG Tau A interact with each other, influencing the behavior of the surrounding disk and complicating the process of planet formation. This makes GG Tau A a perfect case study for understanding how planets could form in multi-star systems.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 12:08 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date uncertainty holds back publishers from finalising 2025 plans in gaming industry
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 10: How to get Pushpa 2 Truck Skin

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 10: How to get Pushpa 2 Truck Skin
GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…
GTA 6 silence explained

GTA 6 silence explained: Former Rockstar dev reveals how fan theories fuel excitement and speculation
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets