Indian government issues high risk warning for Samsung users, check details

Samsung is one the most popular smartphone brands in the country and a common name in the Indian households. Samsung has an extensive portfolio of smartphones in India that are locally made and caters to different segments. It is undoubtedly one of the most preferred smartphone brands by Android users in India. Samsung bets big on the security of its users and rolls out updates from time to time to keep the users safe. However, a fresh vulnerability has put Samsung phone users under high risk and the Indian government has issued an official warning over it.

Samsung phones users in India at high risk

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has now issued an alert for Samsung phone users in India. As per CERT-In, a vulnerability has been reported in Samsung mobile processor and Wearable processor which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code and privilege escalation on the targeted devices. Samsung processors affected by the vulnerability include Exynos 9820, 9825, 980, 990, 850 and W920.

As per CERT-In, this vulnerability exists in Samsung mobile processors due to Use-After-Free bug that leads to privilege escalation. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code and privilege escalation on the targeted devices.

How Samsung users can stay safe

To avoid any swindling, Samsung users need to apply appropriate updates as mentioned in Samsung security updates. As per CERT-In, this vulnerability (CVE-2024-44068) is actively exploited in the wild, users are advised to apply patches urgently.

