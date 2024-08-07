Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for these Microsoft users, private data can be leaked - Details here

Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Microsoft Edge browser users. With our reliability on the internet increasing rapidly, the Indian government is getting vigilant about online frauds and cyberattacks. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has now issued an alert for Microsoft Edge browser users in India. As per CERT-In, sensitive information of users who are still at Microsoft Edge version prior to 127.0.2651.86, can be accessed by remote attackers.

Why are Microsoft Edge users in India at risk

As revealed in CERT-In's warning, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and access sensitive information on the targeted system. These vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge due to insufficient validation of user input or insecure handling of specific types of data within the browser, out-of-bounds read in WebTransport, insufficient data validation in Dawn.

An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted website. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and access sensitive information on the targeted system.

How to Microsoft Edge users can stay safe

With our dependency on the internet increasing each day, most of us are forced to share and save our personal information including banking details, date of birth, location and others on the browser. In order to keep the users safe, Microsoft rolls out security updates for the Edge browser from time to time. If you are still using Microsoft Edge version prior to 127.0.2651.86, CERT-In advises you to update the browser immediately to avoid any exploitation.

