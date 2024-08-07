 Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for these Microsoft users, private data can be leaked - Details here | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for these Microsoft users, private data can be leaked - Details here

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for these Microsoft users, private data can be leaked - Details here

Microsoft Edge users' sensitive information can be accessed by a remote attacker is the vulnerability is not addressed.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 07 2024, 13:17 IST
Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for these Microsoft users, private data can be leaked - Details here
Microsoft Edge is one of the most used web browsers across the globe. It has the second largest market share right in the web browser segment after Google Chrome.

Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Microsoft Edge browser users. With our reliability on the internet increasing rapidly, the Indian government is getting vigilant about online frauds and cyberattacks. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has now issued an alert for Microsoft Edge browser users in India. As per CERT-In, sensitive information of users who are still at Microsoft Edge version prior to 127.0.2651.86, can be accessed by remote attackers.

Also read: Reddit bans Microsoft Edge, DuckDuckGo and most search engines other than Google: Here's the reason

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹109,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Why are Microsoft Edge users in India at risk

As revealed in CERT-In's warning, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and access sensitive information on the targeted system. These vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge due to insufficient validation of user input or insecure handling of specific types of data within the browser, out-of-bounds read in WebTransport, insufficient data validation in Dawn.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Microsoft hits back at Delta after the airline said last month's tech outage cost it $500 million

An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted website. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and access sensitive information on the targeted system.

Also read: Google bug results in loss of passwords for 15 million Microsoft Windows users

How to Microsoft Edge users can stay safe

With our dependency on the internet increasing each day, most of us are forced to share and save our personal information including banking details, date of birth, location and others on the browser. In order to keep the users safe, Microsoft rolls out security updates for the Edge browser from time to time. If you are still using Microsoft Edge version prior to 127.0.2651.86, CERT-In advises you to update the browser immediately to avoid any exploitation.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 13:17 IST
Trending: jio launches new smart digital cluster for 2-wheelers, powered by mediatek: all details here rbi rolls out new authentication methods for digital payments, alternatives to sms-based otps: check details samsung begins to revamp apps ahead of one ui 7 launch: check what’s new bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them google monopolised search illegally, spent billions to suppress competition: us judge how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window how to send disappearing photos, videos on instagram
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Freedom sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: 5 best 4K TVs under 35,000 from LG, Vu, TCL and more
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under 20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets