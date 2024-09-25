 Indian government issues warning for these Microsoft users, check details here | Tech News
While tech giants recommend keeping browsers up to date, some users opt for older versions for convenience.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 25 2024, 08:41 IST
Microsoft Edge is one of the most widely used web browsers around the globe. It currently has the second-largest market share for desktop users after Google Chrome as it is the default browser for Windows users. As our reliance on the internet is increasing day by day, we often share a lot of our sensitive information such as banking details, birth dates, and locations through our browser. To keep users safe, Microsoft regularly releases security updates for the Edge browser. While tech giants recommend keeping browsers up to date, some users opt for older versions for convenience. However, it's very important to recognise that outdated browsers are more vulnerable to security risks. Several such vulnerabilities have been discovered in Microsoft Edge, prompting the Indian government to issue a warning for users with versions prior to 129.0.2792.52.

Edge users in India at risk

​​The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge and successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to trigger remote code execution, perform UI spoofing, exploit stack and heap corruption on the targeted system.

These vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) due to inappropriate implementation in UI, Autofill & V8; insufficient data validation in Omnibox, Type Confusion in V8, incorrect security UI in Downloads, Out-of-bounds Write issue and improper neutralization of input during web page generation. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted Website/HTML page. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to trigger remote code execution, perform UI spoofing, exploit stack & heap corruption on the targeted system.

What users can do to stay safe

As mentioned earlier, it is always recommended to install the latest update of the app with security patches. According to the CERT-In warning, Edge users should immediately apply appropriate updates as mentioned by the vendor.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 08:41 IST
