 Indian government planning to announce standard USB Type-C charger rule for smartphones, tablets, and laptops: Details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Indian government planning to announce standard USB Type-C charger rule for smartphones, tablets, and laptops: Details

Indian government planning to announce standard USB Type-C charger rule for smartphones, tablets, and laptops: Details

India is to follow the standard charger rule for smartphones and tablets by June 2025 and for laptops, it will be mandatory by 2026, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 13:19 IST
Indian government planning to announce standard USB Type-C charger rule for smartphones, tablets, and laptops: Details
India to follow standard charger rule for several electronic devices, know more. (REUTERS)

India is planning to introduce a European Union-like rule that urges tech gadget companies to include a standard charging port for smartphones, tablets and laptops. Currently, the decision is under discussion and an official announcement is awaited. However, the standard charger rule for electronic devices is expected to be adhered to from 2025. This initiative will reduce costs and electronic waste. Know what the Indian government is planning.

Also read: Govt Warning: Don't use public USB ports to charge your smartphones

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Standard charger rule to be announced in India

According to a LiveMint report, the Union IT ministry is expected to announce the Standard charger rule for several electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and Laptops in the coming weeks. As of now, it has been revealed that the government will mandate the companies to integrate USB-C or Type-C charging ports from June 2025. The quote a source who said, “Feature phones or basic phones, hearables and wearables will be kept out for now.” 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Unlocking Fast Charging: How to optimize iPhone 15 Charging with USB-C

Apart from smartphones and tablets, Laptops will also follow a similar rule, however, the rule will be mandated by the end of 2026. The government will give companies a practical amount of time to integrate changes. This move will reportedly help combat e-waste caused by the multitude of charging ports and it will encourage users to take advantage of single cable solutions for diverse devices. 

The EU also announced the uniform charging ports for several hardware devices such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, video game consoles and speakers. Now, India is planning to make similar changes and standardize charging ports in the country. Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, “During the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops.” Note that the official confirmation is still awaited from the MeitY. 

Also read: iPhone USB-C problem in India: EU-type law coming, Apple may get hit by triple whammy

As the EU shifted to its verdict, several companies are welcoming the rule in the country. However, companies such as Apple will likely have to make several changes to the previous year's smartphone and other devices. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 13:17 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it nasa astronomy picture of the day 17 june 2023: earth at night from iss oppo to integrate ai across all smartphones by 2024; partners with google, microsoft, mediatek nasa astronomy picture of the day 5 june 2023: breathtaking trifid nebula here’s everything apple plans to show at its ai-focused wwdc event nasa astronomy picture of the day 11 june 2023: what is the true colour of the sun? nasa astronomy picture of the day 6 june 2023: planet destroyed by a star nasa astronomy picture of the day 22 may 2023: supernova snapped by astrophotographer windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them nasa astronomy picture of the day 31 may 2023: the history of our universe
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits

GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits
2024 has been a monumental year for fans of the RPG genre.

5 must-play RPGs that you can’t afford to miss in 2024: Persona 3 Reload, Stellar Blade, and more
GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule

GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule, confirms Microsoft
GTA 5 fan finds unreleased soundtrack from cancelled single player DLC featuring Trevor and Clifford AI

GTA 5 fan finds unreleased soundtrack from cancelled single player DLC featuring Trevor and Clifford AI
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 file size speculations: Fans predict between 200 GB and 750 GB ahead of 2025 release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets