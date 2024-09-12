Indian government warns Android users, your sensitive data is under high risk

Android is the most used mobile operating system across the globe and millions of users rely on the Google-owned OS. Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Vivo and other popular smartphone series run Android based OS. With increasing reliance on smartphones, we often store and share a lot of our sensitive information including location, banking details and others in the smartphones. That's why, to keep the users safe, Google rolls out updates for Android OS from time to time. However, many users don't update the OS often due to lack of data, storage or ease of use. Such devices with older versions of the OS are easy to exploit due to the exposed vulnerabilities. It is absolutely necessary to keep the device up to date with the latest security features. To keep the users updated, the Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Android OS versions 12, 12L, 13 and 14.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed in the warning that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android OS which can be exploited and allow fraudsters to gain access to your personal information.

Why Android users are under risk

According to CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android which could be exploited by an attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges and perform denial of service(DoS) attacks on the targeted system.

These vulnerabilities exist in Android due to flaws in the Framework, System, Google Play system updates (Remote Key Provisioning subcomponent), Kernel, Arm component, Imagination Technologies components, Uniso components, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.



